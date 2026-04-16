Ghana’s Thin Aviation Market Keeps Domestic and Long-Haul Fares High

Ghana’s aviation cost problem runs deeper than taxes alone. While recent attention has focused on the new Airport Infrastructure Development Charge (AIDC) that took effect on April 1, 2026, a broader examination of the country’s aviation market reveals that limited competition, the absence of a national carrier and structural inefficiencies are equally responsible for keeping airfares among the highest in West Africa, both on long-haul routes and within the country itself.

The domestic market illustrates the problem starkly. A return flight between Accra and Kumasi, Ghana’s two largest cities, can exceed 3,000 Ghana cedis, a fare that rivals or surpasses the cost of flying between cities in Asia. A flight from Shanghai to Singapore, for instance, costs approximately 150 dollars, or roughly 2,000 cedis at current exchange rates, covering a comparable distance with far more competitive pricing. The difference lies not in distance but in the number of carriers competing for passengers. Ghana’s domestic routes are served by a small number of active airlines, leaving little market pressure to drive fares down.

On international routes, the structural gap is reinforced by the absence of a Ghanaian flag carrier with significant network reach. Most long-haul traffic from Accra is handled by foreign carriers including Ethiopian Airlines, Emirates, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines and Air France. These airlines largely operate hub-and-spoke models that route passengers through Addis Ababa, Dubai, Amsterdam or Paris before reaching their final destinations. Each additional hub adds operational costs that airlines pass on to passengers.

Kevin Wise Kwame Anyomi, Chief Executive Officer of Kels Travels and Tours, noted in a recent interview that the actual base fare on many international routes is modest relative to the total ticket price. The accumulation of taxes, service charges and operational add-ons pushes the total well beyond what travellers in comparable markets pay. On a reviewed Accra to New York ticket, the base fare of 669 dollars is effectively doubled by the time all charges are applied, bringing the total above 1,300 dollars.

The Board of Airline Representatives Ghana (BARGH) has warned that the current charge structure, if left unchecked, could place Ghana among the ten most expensive countries globally for passenger charges and third highest in Africa, behind only Gabon and Sierra Leone. That trajectory threatens to make Accra progressively less attractive to airlines considering new route investments.

A December 2025 directive by the Economic Community of West African States called for a 25 percent reduction in regional passenger charges by 2026 to stimulate air traffic growth, but implementation across member states has remained incomplete. Ghana’s introduction of new fees in early 2026, rather than reductions, moves in the opposite direction.

The economic consequences extend beyond the travel sector. High airfares raise the cost of trade missions, investor visits and tourism, all of which depend on physical mobility. When tickets remain structurally expensive, Ghana risks ceding ground to regional rivals. Industry data already shows some travellers choosing to depart from Lomé or Lagos to access lower fares, routing their journeys and the associated economic activity through other countries rather than through Accra.

Stakeholders across the aviation sector argue that the path to lower fares requires three simultaneous interventions: rationalising the total passenger charge burden, attracting more airlines to compete on key routes, and making a credible long-term investment in a viable national carrier or strategic airline partnership. Infrastructure spending is necessary, but analysts caution that a high-charge recovery model can undermine the passenger growth that would ultimately make that infrastructure financially sustainable.

As of April 2026, twenty airlines offer flights between the United States and Ghana, a number that has not yet produced the competitive pricing seen on comparable African routes where multiple carriers aggressively contest market share. Until that competitive dynamic changes, the structural floor on Ghanaian airfares will remain high regardless of how individual charges are adjusted.