World Bank Warns Ghana: Fix Power Distribution or Risk Losing Economic Gains

Ghana’s economic recovery could be derailed by persistent inefficiencies in its power distribution network, the World Bank has cautioned, even as it reaffirmed its readiness to back the country’s ongoing reform programme.

The warning came from Anna Bjerde, the World Bank’s Managing Director for Operations, following a closed-door meeting with Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson on the sidelines of the IMF/World Bank Spring Meetings in Washington, D.C.

Bjerde commended the government’s economic management, citing prudent policy choices, ongoing reforms, and the rebuilding of fiscal buffers as key drivers of Ghana’s recent stability. However, she cautioned that unresolved challenges in the energy sector could threaten the sustainability of those gains.

Her concern is well-founded. The state-owned Electricity Company of Ghana recorded distribution losses of 32 percent in 2024, its highest level in two decades, while energy sector debt stood at $3.1 billion as of March 2025, including $1.73 billion owed to independent power producers.

Dr. Forson acknowledged the distribution problem and outlined the government’s response. The administration is turning to private sector participation to bring in technical expertise, reduce operational losses, and improve financial sustainability in a segment that has long undermined the sector’s overall health.

On the generation side, the minister pointed to increased domestic gas production as a buffer that has helped reduce dependence on costly fuel imports and eased pressure on electricity costs a meaningful shift given the volatility of global energy markets.

Bjerde assured that the World Bank would continue to support Ghana’s reform agenda, including offering technical assistance to help restructure the energy sector and improve its operational and financial performance. She further described Ghana as a critical partner in the sub-region and expressed confidence in its medium-term outlook, provided that structural weaknesses, particularly in the power sector, are addressed decisively.

The stakes are significant. Ghana has already spent heavily to stabilise the sector, paying $1.47 billion within its first year in office to clear legacy energy debts and restore the country’s credibility with international partners, including the full restoration of the World Bank Partial Risk Guarantee tied to the Sankofa Gas Project. Allowing distribution inefficiencies to persist would risk undoing that progress.

For households and businesses, the pressure point is practical: unreliable electricity raises operating costs, cuts into household budgets, and limits the kind of private investment that Ghana needs to sustain its recovery beyond its IMF programme, which it is on track to exit in August 2026.