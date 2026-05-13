Ghana’s Numbers Improve But Recovery Skips the Street

Ghana’s macroeconomic indicators have improved significantly over the past year, but a widening disconnect between statistical recovery and lived economic reality is fuelling growing anxiety among businesses, households and workers who have yet to feel any meaningful relief.

Inflation has fallen sharply from the crisis peaks of 2022 and 2023. The Bank of Ghana’s policy rate stands at 14 percent, inflation at 3.4 percent and the 91-day Treasury bill rate at approximately 4.86 percent. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) projects 4.8 percent economic growth for Ghana in 2026, while Fitch expects growth to average around 5 percent through 2027.

Yet the street is telling a more cautious story. Lower inflation does not mean prices have returned to pre-crisis levels. It means prices are rising more slowly, a distinction that offers little comfort to consumers who have spent two years adjusting to dramatically higher costs and remain focused on essentials over discretionary spending.

A fresh warning signal emerged in April 2026 when Ghana’s inflation edged up to 3.4 percent from 3.2 percent in March, the first increase since December 2024. The movement is modest, but it confirms the recovery remains exposed to food prices, fuel costs, exchange rate pressures and global commodity shifts.

Credit conditions add another layer of difficulty. Despite significant interest rate declines, access to affordable financing remains tight for many businesses. Banks, still cautious following the domestic debt restructuring period, continue to view small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) as high-risk borrowers. The result is a policy rate environment that has eased considerably on paper but has not translated into meaningfully faster credit flows to the productive economy.

Ghana’s Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP) adds further complexity to the recovery picture. The government signalled progress in February 2026 by settling GH¢10 billion in DDEP interest obligations, the sixth coupon payment and second full cash settlement under the programme, as part of broader efforts to restore investor confidence and stabilise the financial sector. But losses absorbed by banks, pension funds, asset managers and investors during the restructuring do not reverse quickly, and their ripple effects continue to suppress the financial system’s capacity to expand lending.

On the creditor relations front, signals are more encouraging. Fitch recently upgraded Ghana’s sovereign rating from B minus to B, citing fiscal consolidation, stronger growth, falling inflation, debt restructuring progress and improved foreign reserves. Moody’s revised its outlook on Ghana to positive, pointing to improved domestic financing conditions and lower borrowing costs.

Ratings upgrades lay the foundation for renewed investor confidence, but they do not immediately convert into economic activity at the market level. The real economy requires time to respond to improved conditions at the top.

Whether the second half of 2026 delivers more tangible relief depends on a convergence of factors: sustained inflation control, continued interest rate easing, normalisation of government payments and a more confident return to lending by commercial banks.

Ghana’s economy has moved out of emergency mode. But it has not yet entered full recovery. The system is healing, and for many Ghanaians, healing slowly still feels like hardship.