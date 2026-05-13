Trump Defends Doubled Ballroom as Cost Hits US$400 Million

United States President Donald Trump has defended the expanding cost and scale of the new White House ballroom project, dismissing reporter questions and insisting the development remains ahead of schedule and below budget despite a price tag that has doubled since its announcement.

Speaking to reporters before departing for China on Tuesday, Trump acknowledged he had expanded the planned facility to twice its original size, saying the additional capacity was clearly necessary.

“I doubled the size of it, you dumb person,” he told one reporter who pressed him on the decision.

The ballroom, which will replace the demolished East Wing of the White House, was initially projected to cost $200 million when Trump announced the project last summer. That estimate has since reportedly risen to $400 million. Trump has consistently maintained that wealthy donors rather than taxpayers will fund the construction.

A separate but related debate is unfolding in Congress, where Senate Republicans are weighing whether to include $1 billion for ballroom-related security upgrades in the Republican Party (GOP) budget reconciliation bill. Senator Rand Paul, chairman of the Senate Homeland Security Committee, said there remains a possibility the funding could be removed before the legislation reaches the Senate floor.

White House officials met with Senate Republicans on Tuesday, May 12, to present a detailed breakdown of the proposed expenditure. Documents shared at the meeting indicated the funding would cover hardening of the White House complex, visitor screening facilities, staff training, technological upgrades, protectee security enhancements and preparations for major national events.

Trump and several Republican allies have cited a shooting at the White House Correspondents Dinner late last month as justification for the expanded ballroom footprint and the associated security investment now before Congress.