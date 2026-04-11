Ghana’s New Climate Atlas Can Forecast Weather for 100 Years

The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) says its newly launched Climate Atlas gives the country the scientific capacity to project weather patterns with accuracy over the next 50 to 100 years, a capability that Ghana has never had before.

Dr. Eric Asuman, Director-General of GMet, disclosed this on Thursday, April 9, during a courtesy call on the Sunyanimanhene, Odeefour Ogyeamansan Boahen Korkor II, at the Nana Bosoma Royal Palace in Sunyani. He described the Atlas as an interactive national climate service platform that consolidates historical climate observations and future projections across the country, enabling planners, engineers, and farmers to make evidence-based, long-term decisions.

Developed in partnership with the Danish Meteorological Institute (DMI) and built on high-resolution projections at approximately a 4-kilometre scale, the Atlas combines Ghana’s observed weather data with advanced regional and global climate models. GMet formally launched the platform in Accra on March 25, 2026, with the support of the Danish Embassy in Ghana.

The Atlas projects climate trends across three key parameters: temperature, rainfall, and sea level rise. Its findings carry significant implications for national planning. Projections indicate that Ghana’s average annual temperature could rise by about 1.4 degrees Celsius to 29.2 degrees Celsius, with the most intense warming expected during the December to January to February period, and Northern Ghana emerging as a warming hotspot with the highest temperature increases.

At the launch, the Deputy Director-General in charge of Operations at GMet, Dr. Ignatius Kweku Williams, warned that without urgent adaptation measures, up to one million Ghanaians could be pushed into poverty by 2050.

Dr. Asuman told the Sunyani royal court that the agency’s core mandate remains the provision of seasonal forecasts to support the agricultural and aviation industries as well as the general public, and that the Climate Atlas significantly strengthens that capacity. The Sunyanimanhene welcomed the delegation and urged GMet to extend its outreach to rural communities, noting that farmers in those areas depend heavily on local information centres as their primary source of weather data.

Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations, Samuel Nartey George, at the Atlas launch described the tool as a “scientific compass” and called on Ministries, Departments and Agencies as well as Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies to actively use it in formulating policies, designing infrastructure, and preparing local development plans.

Ghana’s 2020 national average temperature of 27.6 degrees Celsius was already approximately 0.5 degrees higher than the 1991 to 2020 climatological baseline, underscoring the urgency behind the new platform.