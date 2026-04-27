Ghana’s Cybersecurity Degrees Are Producing the Wrong Graduates, Expert Warns

Ghana is graduating thousands of cybersecurity students who cannot function under real-world pressure, and the country risks deepening a professional talent crisis unless universities abandon what one leading expert called the “credential illusion.”

Dr. Albert Antwi-Boasiako, Executive Chairman of the e-Crime Bureau (ECB) and former Director-General of the Cyber Security Authority (CSA), made the warning on Wednesday, 22 April, at the launch of two new postgraduate programmes at Accra Metropolitan University (Accra Met) in Nungua.

“The old model of education has largely equated academic certification with competence and ultimately, degrees with capability. That is the credential illusion we must now confront,” he told the gathering.

Dr. Antwi-Boasiako framed the problem as structural rather than cosmetic. He argued that curricula still assume knowledge is stable, when in cybersecurity and intelligence it is perishable, fluid and context-dependent. Courses are taught in silos, he said, with cybersecurity disconnected from law, intelligence divorced from ethics, and technology stripped of philosophy.

The consequences are measurable. He cited the Fortinet Annual Skills Gap report, which estimates the global cybersecurity workforce shortfall at approximately four million professionals, with over 70 percent of organisations worldwide reporting a shortage of graduates ready for operational deployment. He was emphatic that the problem is not a shortage of graduates, but of graduates who can think, adapt and act under genuine uncertainty.

The threat environment compounds the urgency. Drawing on Check Point Research data, Dr. Antwi-Boasiako noted that organisations globally now face close to 2,000 cyberattacks per week on average, a figure that has more than doubled in recent years. Artificial intelligence has dramatically lowered the barrier for attackers: automated phishing campaigns, AI-assisted malware and synthetic identity fraud can now propagate across systems in under 30 minutes.

He called on the government to move beyond policy statements and build deliberate national capability pipelines, including early talent identification systems, that treat cybersecurity workforce development as a strategic asset rather than a university output.

The two new Accra Met programmes, MSc Cybersecurity and Digital Forensics and MSc Security and Intelligence, were developed in partnership with the ECB. Acting Vice-Chancellor Professor Goski Alabi said the collaboration is designed to embed practical learning, intelligence-driven insights and real-case exposure directly into the academic curriculum, ensuring graduates are industry-ready rather than merely certified.