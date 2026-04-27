ZEN Petroleum Shares Surge 10% on Day Two as Analysts Flag Liquidity Risk

Shares in ZEN Petroleum Holdings extended their strong stock market debut on Thursday, April 24, climbing nearly 10 percent on their second day of trading on the Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) as investors continued to accumulate the newly-listed oil marketing company.

The rally pushed ZEN’s share price to GH¢5.55, up from its IPO listing price of GH¢5.00, and lifted the GSE Composite Index 1.18 percent to 14,934.57 points, its sharpest single-session gain in recent weeks.

The momentum follows an initial public offering (IPO) that was oversubscribed by 94 percent, with total bids exceeding GH¢970 million against a GH¢640 million target. The company, valued at GH¢3.2 billion, offered 20 percent of its equity to the public, raising GH¢640 million in what ranks among the most significant capital raises by an indigenous downstream petroleum company in the exchange’s history.

While analysts welcomed the listing as a step toward deepening the market, they flagged a structural concern: the concentration of shares in the hands of pension funds and other institutional investors could suppress secondary market activity and hinder price discovery.

Kofi Kyei, Head of Pensions at Merban Capital, said the issue went beyond ZEN to reflect a broader market pattern. “The market is looking for stocks that can have active trading participation. It has to be liquid. But from the structure of the listings we are seeing, the shares have mainly been taken by pension funds,” he said, warning that this cuts off the supply available for daily trading. “If you want to list and you want Ghanaians to really be participating, then the shares have to be in the hands of the common people on the street,” he added.

Joshua Adagbe, a senior research analyst at Tesah Capital, took a more optimistic view, arguing that ZEN’s entry breaks the longstanding duopoly of Goil and Total Energies as the only downstream sector stocks on the market. “This is a beautiful story of how homegrown companies can also get to that level and then make very good returns for their investors,” he said, while also urging institutional investors to participate actively in buying and selling rather than simply holding.

At the listing ceremony, renowned businessman Sir Sam Jonah urged ZEN to honour the trust implicit in its oversubscribed IPO. “That trust is a precious thing. It is hard-won and it is easily lost. ZEN cannot afford to abuse it,” he said, calling on other Ghanaian entrepreneurs to follow ZEN’s example and list on the exchange.

ZEN Petroleum Chairman Frank Adu Jnr. addressed concerns about the dilution of Ghanaian ownership, confirming that special arrangements with the GSE and the Central Securities Depository (CSD) are in place to ensure no foreign investors can acquire shares in the company. Managing Director William Tewiah said proceeds from the capital raise will be deployed into operational growth and downstream expansion, not debt servicing.

ZEN Petroleum currently runs 63 retail stations nationwide, distributes more than 30 million litres of petroleum products monthly, and is the leading fuel supplier to Ghana’s mining industry. PricewaterhouseCoopers projects revenue will grow from GH¢6.34 billion in 2025 to GH¢8.41 billion in 2026.