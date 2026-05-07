Ghanaians Demand Local Control Over Tarkwa Mine

A wave of public opposition is building in Ghana against plans by Gold Fields to secure a 20-year extension of its operating lease at the Tarkwa Mine, with many citizens calling for indigenous ownership of the country’s mineral resources rather than another decade of foreign-led extraction.

The backlash followed public remarks by Gold Fields chief executive Mike Fraser confirming he was in Ghana to engage the government on a possible long-term extension of the company’s operations at Tarkwa. The announcement triggered an outpouring of frustration across social media platforms, with commenters questioning whether decades of foreign mining have produced meaningful development for communities living near the mine.

A dominant sentiment across the reactions was that Ghanaian companies and investors should take over the mine entirely. Several users proposed the formation of a local mining consortium combining private Ghanaian capital with government participation, arguing the country has reached a stage where strategic natural resources must come under indigenous control.

“What monumental development have they given Tarkwa after 30 years of mining?” one commenter asked, a question echoed widely across the online debate.

Others pointed to the scale of Gold Fields’ Ghanaian operations, noting that Ghana accounts for roughly 25 percent of the company’s global production, and challenged whether the country receives a proportionate share of the returns. Some pushed further, calling for state-led mining operations to replace foreign concessions entirely.

Nationalist undertones ran through several reactions, with some users arguing that Gold Fields should concentrate operations in its home market of South Africa rather than seek another long-term extension in West Africa.

Not all reactions dismissed the company’s presence outright. A minority of commenters acknowledged contributions including roads, sports infrastructure and local employment linked to Gold Fields’ presence in Tarkwa. However, even among those voices, the prevailing demand was for a new mining model that gives Ghanaians a larger stake in ownership, profits and decision-making.

The debate signals a broader shift in public mood around natural resource governance. Ghanaians appear increasingly less concerned with the presence of foreign investment and more focused on how much long-term value remains within the country and reaches local communities directly.