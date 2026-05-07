Gold Tops US$4,700 on U.S.-Iran Diplomacy Hopes

Gold climbed above $4,700 an ounce on Thursday as easing oil prices, driven by fresh hopes of a diplomatic breakthrough between the United States and Iran, softened inflation concerns and lifted demand for the safe-haven metal.

Spot gold reached $4,734.64 per ounce, a gain of 0.92 percent from the previous session, extending a run of upward momentum as investors reassessed geopolitical risk premiums tied to the ongoing Middle East conflict.

The advance followed reports that Washington transmitted a one-page memorandum of understanding to Tehran via Pakistani intermediaries, aimed at ending hostilities and enabling a phased reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global energy transit route. Iran confirmed it was reviewing the proposal, with a formal response expected within days and broader nuclear negotiations anticipated to follow.

Oil prices fell sharply on the news, easing fears of prolonged supply disruptions and reducing near-term inflation expectations. Softer energy costs reduced the perceived need for sustained restrictive monetary policy globally, making non-yielding assets such as gold more attractive to investors.

However, central bank signals remained cautious. Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Austan Goolsbee warned that inflation has “not continued to move toward” the U.S. central bank’s 2 percent target, noting that price pressures have accelerated since the conflict began.

On a longer horizon, gold’s trajectory remains firmly upward. Prices have risen approximately 42.77 percent year on year and around 0.29 percent over the past month, reflecting sustained bullion demand amid persistent geopolitical uncertainty and shifting interest rate expectations worldwide.

Markets continue to weigh two competing forces: optimism around a potential Middle East de-escalation against concerns that inflation may remain sticky even as energy prices fluctuate in the near term.