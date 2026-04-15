Ghanaian Muslim Community in Berlin Welcomes Newly Appointed Ambassador

The Ghanaian Muslim community in Berlin, under the leadership of the Ghana Islamic Multicultural Association (G.I.M.A. e.V.), officially welcomed the newly appointed Ambassador of the Republic of Ghana to the Federal Republic of Germany, His Excellency Professor Ohene Adjei, on Wednesday, 15 April 2026.

The meeting brought together key Ghanaian Muslim organizations, including the Council of Moslem Elders, Masjid Aqsa Mosque (Ghanaian Mosque), Berlin Muslim Ladies, and Noorul Bayan e.V. (Education Unit), alongside members of the wider Ghanaian community.

In his welcome address, Chairman of G.I.M.A. e.V., Mr. Sampson Nyaaba, congratulated the Ambassador on his appointment and expressed the community’s commitment to fostering unity, cooperation, and mutual support among Ghanaians living in Berlin.

Mr. Nyaaba emphasized the importance of strengthening collaboration between the Embassy and the Ghanaian diaspora, particularly in promoting community welfare and national cohesion.

During the engagement, community representatives raised key concerns affecting Ghanaians in Germany, including:

Delays in dual citizenship application processes

2. Lengthy passport processing times

3. The need to improve relations between the Embassy and the Ghanaian community

In response, His Excellency Professor Ohene Adjei expressed gratitude for the warm reception and reaffirmed his commitment to addressing these concerns while working closely with the community to enhance unity and engagement.

The meeting marks a significant step toward rebuilding strong and constructive relations between the Ghanaian Embassy and its citizens in Germany.

Media Contact:

Ghana Islamic Multicultural Association (G.I.M.A. e.V.)

Berlin, Germany