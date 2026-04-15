Ghanaian Muslim Community in Berlin Marks Fugu Day with Cultural Celebration

The Ghanaian Muslim community in Berlin joined compatriots worldwide in celebrating Fugu Day on Wednesday, 15 April 2025, in recognition of the national cultural initiative declared by the President of the Republic of Ghana.

The event, organized by the Ghana Islamic Multicultural Association (G.I.M.A. e.V.) and led by its Chairman, Mr. Sampson Nyaaba, coincided with a courtesy visit to the newly appointed Ghanaian Ambassador to Germany, His Excellency Professor Ohene Adjei.

In a vibrant display of cultural pride and unity, members of the community attended the gathering dressed in traditional Fugu attire, showcasing Ghana’s rich heritage and promoting national identity among the diaspora.

As part of the celebration, the community presented a Fugu garment to the Ambassador as a symbolic gesture, encouraging him to participate in the tradition by wearing it on designated days in support of the initiative.

The event served not only as a cultural celebration but also as an opportunity to strengthen unity within the Ghanaian community in Berlin and reinforce the importance of preserving cultural values abroad.

The Ghana Islamic Multicultural Association reaffirmed its commitment to promoting Ghanaian culture, unity, and community development in Germany.

Media Contact:

Ghana Islamic Multicultural Association (G.I.M.A. e.V.)

Berlin, Germany