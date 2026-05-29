Ghanaian Fragrance Brand Opens First New Jersey Store on Tour

Ghanaian niche fragrance house Maison Yusif Fragrance has completed the New Jersey leg of its international “The Beast” World Tour, opening its first permanent retail location in the state as the brand continues to expand its footprint across the United States.

The New Jersey stop follows the tour’s launch in Alexandria, Virginia, where the fragrance made its global debut before an audience drawn from across the Washington metropolitan area. The Newark event marks the second major stop on a tour that will subsequently travel to Ohio, Ghana, France, Texas, and California.

The Beast is described as an oudy, spicy, aromatic composition created by founder and master perfumer Yusif Jnr Meizongo, who describes it as “a reflection of power, loyalty, and the unseen forces that shape greatness.”

The new retail location, situated at 1034 South Orange Avenue in Newark, gives New Jersey customers direct access to Maison Yusif’s full fragrance collection and marks the brand’s first bricks-and-mortar presence in the state.

The New Jersey opening follows the brand’s earlier retail expansion into Manhattan, where Maison Yusif secured a presence at Flying Solo, a prominent concept store in New York’s SoHo district.

Founded on a philosophy that blends Ghanaian heritage, craftsmanship, and cultural storytelling, Maison Yusif has built a growing international customer base drawn to artisan fragrances rooted in African creative identity. The Newark event attracted fragrance collectors, industry enthusiasts, and supporters of independent artisan brands.

The world tour is expected to continue through the remainder of 2026 as the brand moves to introduce The Beast to audiences across four continents.