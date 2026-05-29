Ghana Hails Pope’s Slave Trade Apology as Historic Moment

Ghana has welcomed a formal apology by Pope Leo XIV for the Catholic Church’s historical role in legitimising the transatlantic slave trade, describing it as a landmark contribution to global efforts toward justice and reconciliation.

The apology, issued on 25 May in the Pope’s first major teaching document of his papacy, titled “Magnifica Humanitas,” acknowledged that Church institutions owned slaves until the Middle Ages and that the Holy See at certain periods legitimised forms of enslavement, with the Pope describing it as “a wound in Christian memory.”

In a statement from the Presidency, Government Spokesperson Felix Kwakye Ofosu said the Pope’s acknowledgement represented “an act of moral courage on the part of the Pope” and a meaningful step toward confronting a painful shared history.

The government noted that for five centuries, millions of Africans endured what it described as dehumanisation under racialised chattel enslavement, the consequences of which continue to shape societies around the world today.

Ghana linked the apology to the Ghana-led United Nations Resolution A/RES/80/250, adopted by 123 member states in March 2026, which formally recognised the transatlantic slave trade as the gravest crime against humanity and called for sustained international dialogue on justice, equality, and remembrance.

The government noted that discussions surrounding the historical role of the Church, including references to papal bulls and historical Church decrees associated with the slave trade, generated extensive debate among member states during negotiations leading to the adoption of the resolution.

Ghana remains deeply connected to the legacy of the slave trade through its coastal forts and castles, which served as holding sites for captives before their forced shipment to the Americas. Between the 16th and 19th centuries, an estimated 12 to 15 million Africans were forcibly transported across the Atlantic, with around two million dying during the journey.

The government also announced plans to host a high-level consultative conference in Accra from 17 to 19 June 2026, focused on next steps following the UN resolution and sustaining global engagement on justice, reparations, and remembrance.

President John Dramani Mahama expressed appreciation to Pope Leo XIV for what the Presidency described as “this significant step” toward truth, healing, and shared humanity.