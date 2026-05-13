Ghana Upgrades District Data Platform for Local Governance

Ghana is expanding the functional capabilities of its District Development Data Platform (DDDP), a web-based system designed to strengthen real-time data access, planning and accountability across the country’s decentralised administrative structure.

The platform supports planning, monitoring, evaluation and reporting by standardising data collection and making reliable development information available to local authorities and government institutions. Officials say it is already improving decision-making and responsiveness within local governance structures.

New functionalities under development include expanded Annual Action Plans and Annual Progress Reporting modules for all 16 Regional Coordinating Councils, integration of monitoring indicators for regional administrations and the addition of performance contract assessment tools for the Office of the Head of the Local Government Service. The upgrades are intended to strengthen institutional coordination and sharpen performance monitoring across ministries, departments and regional bodies.

To validate the new system features ahead of rollout, representatives from the National Development Planning Commission (NDPC), the Office of the Head of the Local Government Service and Regional Coordinating Councils completed a two-day User Acceptance Testing workshop.

The initiative sits within the Participation, Accountability and Integrity for a Resilient Democracy (PAIReD) programme, a governance strengthening framework focused on institutional accountability across Ghana. The programme is commissioned by Germany’s Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development, co-financed by the European Union (EU) in Ghana and the Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, and implemented by Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) in partnership with Ghana’s Ministry of Finance.

The DDDP expansion is part of a broader effort by Ghana and its development partners to digitise public administration, improve transparency and raise institutional performance through technology-enabled governance tools.