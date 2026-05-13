Ghana Pushes Fisheries Transparency to Secure Marine Resources

Ghana is advancing its application to join the Fisheries Transparency Initiative (FiTI) as a formal implementing country, with authorities identifying unreliable data, opaque licensing systems and weak institutional frameworks as the primary obstacles to sustainable management of the country’s marine resources.

Fisheries and Aquaculture Minister Emelia Arthur made the disclosure at a regional workshop in Accra focused on advancing FiTI implementation across Anglophone West Africa, attended by delegates from Ghana, Liberia and Sierra Leone alongside representatives of the FiTI International Secretariat and development partners.

Arthur said the absence of credible information on fish stock levels, vessel registries, licensing regimes, subsidies, catch volumes and fisheries agreements had consistently undermined governance and left the sector vulnerable to mismanagement. She described transparency not as a disclosure exercise but as a strategic instrument for deepening accountability and building trust among governments, fishing communities, industry players and development partners.

Ghana and Liberia are both expected to submit their FiTI implementing country applications by the end of the second quarter of 2026, according to Ms Johanna Klotz, Head of Development Cooperation at the German Embassy in Ghana. Sierra Leone is making progress on its own national process.

Klotz said years of limited public access to fisheries data had weakened accountability, eroded trust and created disadvantages for certain stakeholder groups, while introducing uncertainty for investors and fishing communities alike. She noted that opacity in licensing and vessel registration had produced structural imbalances that the FiTI framework was specifically designed to correct.

The workshop introduced the Fisheries Information System (FIS), a practical tool aimed at improving data accessibility and supporting evidence-based decision-making across member countries.

Dr Godfred Ameyaw Asiedu, Regional Coordinator for Anglophone Africa at FiTI, said the engagement was designed to move participating countries from policy commitment to operational implementation, offering technical guidance, peer learning and institutional support.

Participants drew on the experience of Seychelles, currently the only country to have achieved full compliance under the FiTI standard, as a reference model for the regional process.

Arthur acknowledged that illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing, declining stocks and weak enforcement were transboundary problems requiring coordinated regional responses rather than isolated national action. She said Ghana’s engagement with FiTI formed part of a broader national strategy to shift the sector toward science-based and participatory governance.

Established in 2015, FiTI has grown into a global framework with approximately 14 countries engaged, built around transparent data disclosure and stakeholder-led fisheries management.