Ghana U-20 Women Face France in World Cup Group

Ghana’s women’s national under-20 football team have been drawn alongside France, South Korea and Ecuador in Group C of the Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) U-20 Women’s World Cup, setting up a demanding opening stage for the Black Maidens.

The draw took place in Poland on Friday, May 15, a day after the announcement was made public. The tournament runs from September 5 to September 27, 2026, across host venues in Poland.

Ghana arrive at the competition making their eighth consecutive appearance, a record of sustained qualification that reflects the country’s steady presence in global women’s age-group football.

Despite that consistency, the Black Maidens have yet to advance beyond the group stage in the competition’s history. The draw presents a real test, but also a defining opportunity. France carry strong European pedigree into the group, while South Korea and Ecuador bring technical quality and physical variety that will demand tactical preparation from Ghana’s coaching staff.

Clearing the group stage for the first time would mark a watershed moment for women’s football development in Ghana, and the team will be aware of the historical weight the Poland campaign carries.

The FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup has grown in profile and competitiveness in recent editions. Ghana’s challenge now is to translate their record of qualification into progression, starting with a group that will test their credentials from the first whistle.