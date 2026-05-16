Ati-Zigi Wins St. Gallen Player of the Month

Ghana goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi has been named FC St. Gallen’s Player of the Month for April after a series of commanding performances that helped the club sustain a strong run of results in the Swiss Super League.

The 29-year-old delivered a string of important saves across the month, earning the recognition from the club and further cementing his standing as one of Switzerland’s most dependable goalkeepers since joining St. Gallen in 2020.

The award arrived during a particularly memorable stretch for Ati-Zigi. He marked his 250th appearance for the club in their 2-1 away win over FC Lugano at the Stadio di Cornaredo, producing a late penalty save that proved decisive in securing all three points for his side.

The landmark outing illustrated how central he has become to St. Gallen’s ambitions. Since moving to Switzerland, Ati-Zigi has now made 251 appearances for the club and kept 49 clean sheets, a record built on consistent excellence over several seasons.

This campaign has followed the same pattern. The former FC Sochaux-Montbéliard goalkeeper has featured in 35 matches across all competitions and registered eight clean sheets, maintaining the level of performance that has made him indispensable at club level.

Ati-Zigi remains a key figure for the Black Stars and will carry considerable momentum from this run of form into Ghana’s upcoming international commitments.