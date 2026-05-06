Ghana to Lead Own Health Financing Compact with World Bank

Ghana is preparing to launch a Country Compact with the World Bank Group that will place the government, not donors, in control of how health financing is planned, allocated and measured, marking one of the most significant structural shifts in the country’s approach to health investment.

Chief of Staff Julius Debrah announced the initiative at the World Bank’s Regional Health, Nutrition and Population Strategy launch held in Accra on May 4, 2026. He said the compact will be jointly coordinated by the Ministries of Health and Finance and built around clear priorities, measurable targets and sustainable financing mechanisms.

The compact model is designed to replace fragmented, donor-driven interventions with a single national framework that brings domestic resources, concessional financing and partner support under one government-defined plan. World Bank Division Director Robert R. Taliercio confirmed the Bank’s support for the approach, describing it as a sign that Ghana views health sovereignty as “a matter of national priority and political commitment.”

Ghana joins Nigeria, Sierra Leone and Côte d’Ivoire in finalising similar compact arrangements, but its profile as a regional reference model lends the launch additional weight. The World Bank cited Ghana’s progress in cutting childhood stunting nearly in half over two decades as evidence of what sustained investment can achieve, and positioned the country as a template for the rest of West and Central Africa.

The compact aligns with President John Dramani Mahama’s broader ‘Accra Reset’ agenda, which seeks to reframe how African governments engage global health financing. Health Minister Kwabena Mintah Akandoh described the compact as an opportunity to ensure development support is “measured by the difference it makes in people’s lives.”

Three domestic reforms already underway will anchor the compact’s implementation: uncapping the National Health Insurance Levy (NHIL) to increase domestic revenue, rolling out a Free Primary Healthcare initiative to reduce out-of-pocket costs and establishing the Ghana Medical Trust Fund (MahamaCares) to cover treatment for non-communicable diseases including cancer and cardiovascular conditions. The 2026 budget has already allocated GH¢11 billion to the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

The Country Compact sits within the World Bank’s wider ‘Fit to Prosper’ regional strategy, which targets quality, affordable healthcare for 200 million people across West and Central Africa by 2030. The Bank’s regional health portfolio currently spans 24 active operations in over 20 countries, with commitments of approximately US$4.4 billion and an additional US$340 million in co-financing from partners including Gavi, the Global Fund, Japan and Canada.

Health spending across West and Central Africa currently averages just 1.5% of GDP, below comparable regions globally, while debt servicing has outpaced health budget growth in most countries. Officials acknowledge that implementation risks remain, including personnel shortages, infrastructure gaps and tightening external financing flows.