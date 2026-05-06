EU Flags China Trade Imbalance Risk to Ghana Economy

The European Union (EU) Ambassador to Ghana has publicly warned that the country’s trade relationship with China is costing it jobs, weakening its currency and deepening economic dependence, while calling on Accra to pay closer attention to who it trades with and on what terms.

Ambassador Rune Skinnebach made the remarks in Accra on May 6, 2026, at a media briefing to launch Europe Month, marking 50 years of the EU’s physical presence in Ghana. His comments arrive at a sensitive moment: Ghana’s Trade Minister announced in February 2026 that Accra and Beijing are finalising a zero-tariff end-of-harvest agreement covering cocoa, shea butter and cashew, a deal the government says will reduce the very imbalance the ambassador flagged.

The numbers behind his concern are stark. In 2023, Ghana exported approximately US$1.38 billion worth of goods to China while importing roughly US$3.07 billion, leaving a deficit of around US$1.7 billion. That gap widened further into 2024, with total Chinese exports to Ghana reaching US$9.84 billion according to United Nations COMTRADE data. Ghana’s exports to China are concentrated in primary commodities including gold, cocoa and mineral fuels, leaving it exposed to price swings.

By contrast, the EU-Ghana trade relationship has moved toward rough balance. By 2025, estimates suggest EU exports to Ghana stood at about US$3.74 billion while imports from Ghana reached approximately US$4.09 billion. Since Ghana’s Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA) with the EU came into effect in 2016, total bilateral trade has grown 40% to reach €6 billion in 2023. The EPA provides duty-free and quota-free access for Ghanaian goods into EU markets.

Skinnebach acknowledged that the EU may not match China’s speed of engagement but positioned it as the more sustainable partner, saying the bloc is “the most reliable” of Ghana’s external partners.

He also issued a measured caution on Ghana’s recent economic recovery, noting that while International Monetary Fund (IMF) targets under the Extended Credit Facility (ECF) are being met faster than expected, the gains rest on gold prices and debt restructuring outcomes rather than structural reform alone. He warned those pillars cannot be counted on indefinitely.

The ambassador confirmed the EU remains Ghana’s largest development partner, biggest investor and leading export market, and said the bloc intends to deepen cooperation across trade, climate, security and transnational crime.