Ghana to Launch National AI Strategy on April 24 as Mahama Sets Continental Vision

Ghana will officially unveil its National Artificial Intelligence (AI) Strategy on April 24, 2026, with President John Dramani Mahama set to preside over the launch, following Cabinet approval of the decade-long blueprint designed to reshape the country’s digital economy.

The announcement was made by Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations Samuel Nartey George at a National Stakeholder Engagement on Ghana’s AI Readiness Assessment Methodology (AI-RAM) Report held on March 31, 2026, at the Best Western Premier Hotel in Accra, convened by the Ministry in partnership with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), with funding from the European Union.

The strategy covers the period 2023 to 2033 and was developed with support from Smart Africa, German development agency GIZ FAIR Forward, and The Future Society. It is built around eight pillars covering AI education, youth employment, digital infrastructure, data governance, ecosystem development, sectoral AI adoption, applied research, and public sector deployment, with seven priority sectors identified including healthcare, agriculture, financial services, and energy.

George described the upcoming launch as a turning point. “This marks a decisive step in Ghana’s path towards a responsible, innovative and globally competitive artificial intelligence ecosystem,” he said.

The minister identified four priority implementation areas: strengthening data governance systems, investing in AI research and computing infrastructure, expanding AI education and digital skills, and embedding ethical safeguards in deployment.

Ghana’s mobile penetration currently exceeds 110 percent, with over 38 million mobile subscriptions nationwide, a foundation the minister cited as central to scaling AI-driven services across the country.

A dedicated Responsible AI Office will oversee implementation, ensuring the strategy aligns with ethical standards and national development goals, and will coordinate cross-sector efforts, monitor progress, and manage stakeholder engagement throughout the ten-year programme.

George was unambiguous that government alone cannot drive the transformation. “We need researchers, startups, private sector investment, and civil society,” he said, urging all stakeholders to contribute concrete ideas to guide the strategy’s rollout.

The Minister also linked Ghana’s AI ambitions to the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat, headquartered in Accra, arguing that AI will be central to driving digital trade and inclusive growth across the continent, and set an ambitious benchmark of scaling solutions from 20,000 people locally to 20 million across Africa.

Ghana currently ranks 72nd globally and 6th in Africa in the Global AI Index 2025, behind Egypt, Mauritius, South Africa, and Tunisia, with the ranking reflecting balanced development across talent, research, infrastructure, and a growing startup ecosystem.