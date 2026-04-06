Ye’s LA Comeback Shows Gross US$33 Million as Wireless Festival Sponsors Walk Out

Rapper Ye, legally known as Kanye West, has grossed a combined $33 million from two sold-out concerts at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, delivering one of the most commercially powerful live music returns in recent memory, even as his planned headline slot at a major UK festival triggers a fresh wave of corporate backlash.

Ye performed the two shows on April 1 and April 3, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, his first performances in the city since 2021. The Friday, April 3 show alone grossed over $18 million, making it one of the highest-grossing single concerts in live music history, according to sources cited by Bloomberg.

His new album Bully, released on March 28, debuted at number two on the Billboard 200, with album sales of 56,000 and streaming numbers of approximately 98.43 million in its first week.

During the second show, Ye brought out a number of special performers including rappers Lauryn Hill, Travis Scott, and CeeLo Green. His eldest daughter North West and his wife Bianca Censori were also in attendance.

The commercial resurgence follows a public apology Ye published in the Wall Street Journal earlier this year, in which he expressed remorse for antisemitic remarks and erratic behaviour that had alienated much of the music industry since 2022.

However, the comeback is not without significant resistance. His headlining of the 2026 Wireless Festival in London’s Finsbury Park from July 10 to 12 triggered immediate backlash, with Pepsi and drinks conglomerate Diageo — which owns Guinness, Baileys, Smirnoff, and Johnnie Walker — withdrawing their sponsorships from the event.

United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer condemned the booking as “deeply concerning,” while the Campaign Against Antisemitism called on the government to bar Ye from entering the country, citing laws that allow the exclusion of individuals whose presence would not be conducive to the public good. Starmer doubled down on April 5, stating that antisemitism in any form must be confronted firmly wherever it appears.

Despite the controversy, Ye is set to tour the Bully album throughout 2026, with dates confirmed in India, Turkey, the Netherlands, France, Spain, and Portugal through August.