Ghana Telecom Intervention Sparks Transparency Concerns

Conflicting government statements about AT Ghana’s crisis intervention have exposed communication gaps in Ghana’s telecommunications sector, as three million subscribers remain uncertain about their long-term service provider following contradictory merger announcements.

The National Communications Authority directed AT Ghana to establish national roaming agreements with Telecel after the financially distressed operator faced service disconnection over debts exceeding $150 million owed to tower company ATC Ghana. By September 1, more than three million AT subscribers had been migrated to Telecel’s network to prevent complete service shutdown.

Communications Minister Samuel Nartey George clarified at a press briefing that the arrangement is neither a merger nor an acquisition, but rather emergency regulatory intervention, contradicting earlier government announcements that described the situation as a formal merger designed to challenge MTN’s market dominance.

The confusion stems from mixed messaging across government channels. Initial reports from the Ministry of Communications described plans to merge AT Ghana with Telecel Ghana as a necessary intervention to stem losses and create stronger competition, while Parliamentary Communications Committee later corrected the narrative as temporary regulatory measures.

Government has appointed KPMG as transaction advisor with a strict 60-day deadline to deliver recommendations on AT Ghana’s future, with the consulting firm’s report expected in November to determine whether restructuring, formal merger, sale to another operator, or complete wind-down represents the optimal solution.

Market analysts highlight the strategic importance of the intervention for Ghana’s telecommunications landscape. A merged Telecel-AT entity would command approximately 26 percent of market subscriptions, creating a clearer counterweight to MTN’s dominance, which currently holds around 70 percent market share across Ghana’s mobile sector.

The government has pledged $600 million investment over four years to support the project, positioning the intervention as pivotal for reviving competition in Ghana’s telecommunications industry. The combined entity would challenge MTN’s 79 percent market dominance with approximately 26 percent share.

Employment concerns compound the uncertainty facing the telecommunications intervention. Minister George assured that approximately 300 permanent AT Ghana staff would maintain employment, but over 200 contract workers remain without clarity about their future positions pending KPMG’s recommendations.

The financial crisis that precipitated government intervention did not emerge suddenly. Industry observers question regulatory oversight mechanisms that allowed AT Ghana’s debts to reach crisis levels without earlier public disclosure or preventive measures from telecommunications authorities.

Service continuity has remained stable during the transition period, with 98 percent of AT customers successfully migrated to Telecel’s infrastructure according to official reports. Voice calls, SMS, and mobile money services continue operating normally, minimizing immediate disruption to subscribers.

The intervention highlights broader challenges facing Ghana’s telecommunications sector, where intense competition and infrastructure costs have pressured smaller operators. AT Ghana’s predecessor AirtelTigo previously struggled with market positioning against dominant competitors MTN and Vodafone Ghana.

Officials argue the merger will reduce operating costs, eliminate infrastructure duplication, and create more resilient telecommunications competition, addressing inefficiencies where separate networks operated on shared towers while both companies faced financial difficulties.

Until KPMG delivers its November report and government provides unified messaging, three million subscribers and telecommunications sector stakeholders will continue navigating uncertainty about Ghana’s evolving competitive landscape and service provider stability.