Calls Mount for NDC’s Ashie Moore to Step Down After Court Ruling with Singapore Business man

Pressure is mounting within the National Democratic Congress (NDC) as some leading members, grassroots supporters, and party faithful are calling for the resignation of Greater Accra Regional Chairman, Emmanuel Nii Ashie Moore, following a damning court ruling against him.

The calls come in the wake of an order by the High Court, General Jurisdiction 10, presided over by Justice John Eugene Nyante Nyadu, directing Mr. Ashie Moore to release properties belonging to a Singaporean businessman, Mr. Toh You Kang, by September 5, 2025.

In a ruling dated September 4, the Court not only ordered the return of the foreign investor’s confiscated assets but also quashed all criminal proceedings initiated against him at the Dansoman Circuit Court.

The businessman had been accused of wrongdoing despite records showing he contributed more than $1.5 million to the NDC’s campaign and allegedly made direct payments to Mr. Ashie Moore in connection with Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) contracts.

The judgment followed a certiorari application filed by lawyers from Boyuo@Law, led by Cephas Boyuo.

Justice Nyadu held that the Circuit Court’s earlier decision was unlawful and prohibited it from entertaining any future proceedings against Mr. Toh.

Meanwhile, Mr. Toh has launched a separate human rights case against Mr. Ashie Moore, seeking over $2.8 million in damages for alleged unlawful arrest, detention, and violations of his fundamental rights.

He contends that Mr. Moore, after failing to extract additional payments, orchestrated his arrest with police assistance in what he described as intimidation and extortion.

That case is expected to be heard on October 14, 2025.

Within the NDC, concerns are growing that the ongoing litigation and allegations of extortion are tarnishing the image of the party and, by extension, the government.

Some members argue that Mr. Ashie Moore’s continued stay in office could undermine public confidence, particularly as the case touches on issues of political financing and abuse of power.

“Resignation at this point is the honorable thing to do,” a party grassroots organizer told reporters. “This is bigger than one man; it is about protecting the integrity of the NDC ahead of the next election.”

As the legal battles unfold, the ruling has intensified scrutiny of the nexus between political funding, business interests, and governance.

The NDC leadership is yet to issue an official statement on whether Mr. Ashie Moore will be asked to step aside.