Ghana Stock Exchange Extends Gains On Wednesday

The Ghana Stock Exchange Composite Index rose 47.35 points to 14,477.40 on Wednesday, extending a week of gains and lifting its year to date return to 65.07 percent.

The benchmark GSE Composite Index (GSE-CI) added about 0.33 percent from Tuesday’s 14,430.05, having climbed each session this week from a Monday close of 14,402.00.

The GSE Financial Stocks Index (GSE-FSI) outperformed, jumping 100.25 points, or roughly 1.3 percent, to 7,972.47 and taking its year to date gain to 71.56 percent.

Market capitalisation rose to about 266.2 billion cedis, from 264.1 billion cedis on Tuesday.

Trading was lighter on Wednesday, with 1.36 million shares worth 22.6 million cedis changing hands, down from 3.08 million shares valued at 29.0 million cedis on Tuesday and 5.06 million shares worth 31.8 million cedis on Monday.

The advance extends a strong run for the exchange, which ranked among Africa’s best performing equity markets in 2025. The Composite Index surged through the 15,000 point mark for the first time in March before easing back, and remains sharply higher for the year.