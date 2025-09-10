Ghana Sets October Launch for Poultry Self-Sufficiency Programme

Ghana’s government has confirmed its flagship poultry programme will launch in the first week of October, aiming to reduce the country’s $300 million annual spending on imported chicken and eggs.

Food and Agriculture Minister Eric Opoku announced the October launch date for the Nkoko Nkitinkiti Programme after its postponement from July, saying broader stakeholder consultation was needed before implementation.

The programme represents President John Dramani Mahama’s ambitious plan to transform Ghana’s poultry sector by empowering 55,000 households nationwide. According to the president’s State of the Nation Address in February, the initiative will produce eggs and fresh poultry for local markets while reducing Ghana’s reliance on imported chicken.

Speaking after launching the second phase of the West Africa Livestock Marketing Programme in Accra, Minister Opoku assured poultry farmers that procurement processes are nearing completion. “Plans are at an advanced stage, and it is expected that by the first week of October, His Excellency the President will officially launch the programme,” he said.

The delay from the original July launch date followed concerns from industry stakeholders about limited consultation during the planning phase. The Ministry of Food and Agriculture has since engaged more extensively with poultry farmers and industry associations to address their concerns.

Under the programme, participating households will receive chicks, feed, and technical support to raise broiler chickens and egg-laying hens. The government also plans to establish regional processing hubs to reduce post-harvest losses and improve market access for participating farmers.

Ghana currently imports significant quantities of poultry products, creating a substantial drain on foreign currency reserves. The Nkoko Nkitinkiti Programme seeks to reverse this trend by building domestic production capacity and creating sustainable employment opportunities, particularly in rural areas.

The government began procuring birds and battery cages for farmers in June 2025, with the Ministry finalizing beneficiary lists across various constituencies. Distribution will begin immediately after the official launch ceremony.

The programme forms part of Ghana’s broader agricultural transformation agenda under the current administration. Beyond reducing import dependency, officials expect the initiative to create employment opportunities for youth and women while strengthening food security across the country.

Regional processing facilities will be established to support participating farmers with value-added services including packaging, marketing support, and quality assurance. This infrastructure development aims to create a complete value chain from production to market access.

The programme’s success could position Ghana as a competitive player in West Africa’s poultry industry while generating significant foreign exchange savings. Officials project that domestic production increases could substantially reduce the country’s annual $300 million poultry import bill.

Industry stakeholders have cautiously welcomed the revised timeline, emphasizing the importance of adequate technical support and market access for participating farmers. Success will depend on effective implementation and sustained government commitment to supporting local producers.

The October launch will mark a significant milestone in Ghana’s agricultural policy, representing one of the largest poultry development initiatives in the country’s recent history. The programme’s impact on rural livelihoods and national food security will be closely monitored by development partners and regional governments.