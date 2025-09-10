Ghana Climate Group Slams ECG’s Massive Tariff Increase Proposal

A leading environmental think tank has condemned Ghana’s state electricity distributor for proposing a 225% tariff increase, calling the move “monstrous” and unfair to consumers already struggling with economic pressures.

The Institute of Climate and Environmental Governance (ICEG) has opposed a proposal by the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) to increase its Distribution Service Charge by 225% for the 2025–2029 regulatory period, describing the adjustment as unjustifiable given current economic conditions.

The proposal was presented at PURC’s stakeholders’ engagement for the 2025–2030 major tariffs review on Monday, September 8, 2025. If approved by the Public Utility Regulatory Commission, the Distribution Service Charge would rise from its current GH¢0.190384 per kilowatt-hour to GH¢0.618028 per kilowatt-hour.

ICEG warned that the proposed increase would devastate households and businesses already battling inflation, currency depreciation, and rising living costs. The organization argued that ECG has not adequately disclosed revenue gains from currency movements this year, despite exchange rate fluctuations being a key factor in tariff calculations.

The controversy comes just months after PURC raised electricity tariffs for all consumer categories by 2.45% on July 1, 2025, factoring in economic variables including the cedi-to-dollar exchange rate and inflation.

ECG justifies the massive increase by arguing that the Distribution Service Charge constitutes only 11% of the total electricity value chain cost, which falls below the global benchmark of 30-33%. Energy Economist Ebenezer Baiden has explained that ECG’s current 11% share of tariffs is far too low to sustain operations.

The power distributor serves over four million customers across Ghana and has struggled with financial sustainability amid the country’s broader economic challenges. Ghana’s electricity sector faces mounting pressures from currency devaluation, rising fuel costs, and infrastructure maintenance needs.

Parliamentary opposition to the proposal has also emerged, with Parliament’s Energy Committee Chair seeking to block ECG’s proposed tariff hike. Critics argue that such a steep adjustment would push struggling families deeper into poverty and cripple small businesses.

ICEG has consistently opposed recent energy sector policies that increase consumer costs. Earlier this year, the organization condemned the proposed Energy Sector Levy Amendment Bill, describing it as a regressive policy that would unfairly burden Ghanaians following previous tariff increases.

The timing of ECG’s proposal is particularly sensitive given Ghana’s ongoing economic recovery efforts and negotiations with international creditors. Consumer advocacy groups argue that utilities should improve operational efficiency rather than passing costs to ratepayers.

The Public Utility Regulatory Commission has not announced a timeline for reviewing ECG’s proposal. PURC typically conducts comprehensive stakeholder consultations before approving major tariff adjustments, a process that can take several months.

Ghana’s electricity pricing structure includes multiple components beyond the Distribution Service Charge, including generation costs, transmission fees, and various levies. The total impact on consumer bills would depend on how other components are adjusted during the regulatory review period.

The controversy highlights broader challenges facing African utilities as they balance financial sustainability with affordability concerns amid economic pressures. Similar debates over utility pricing have emerged across the continent as governments seek to reduce subsidies while maintaining public services.