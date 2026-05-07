Ghana Secures U.S. Debt Relief Agreement Amid Economic Reforms

The United States and Ghana have signed a bilateral agreement aimed at restructuring Ghana’s sovereign debt owed to the Export-Import Bank of the United States, in a move designed to ease the country’s external debt burden and support ongoing economic reforms.

The agreement was signed on May 6, 2026, by Ghana’s Finance Minister, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, and Rolf Olson, Chargé d’Affaires at the US Embassy in Ghana.

In a statement shared on social media, the US Embassy said the deal is part of broader efforts to address Ghana’s debt obligations and strengthen economic cooperation between both countries.

“The United States and Ghana signed a bilateral debt agreement on May 6 to restructure the sovereign debt Ghana owes to the Export-Import Bank of the United States,” the Embassy stated.

The agreement involves debt owed to the Export-Import Bank of the United States, which supports U.S. export financing and international trade.

According to the Embassy, timely repayment of U.S. debt remains important for continued economic engagement between both nations. “Timely payment of U.S. debt is essential for us to do business in Ghana,” it added.

The statement also highlighted concerns over outstanding arrears owed to U.S. companies and higher education institutions, calling for progress in settling these obligations.

The deal is expected to complement Ghana’s broader debt restructuring programme as the country works with international partners to restore financial stability and strengthen economic resilience.

Story by: Andre Mustapha Nii Okai Inusah

Popularly Known As: Attractive Mustapha

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