Ghana Scholarships Authority Opens 2026/2027 Local Tertiary Scheme Applications

The Ghana Scholarships Authority has opened applications for its Local Tertiary Scholarship Scheme for the 2026/2027 academic year, giving financially disadvantaged but academically strong students until 20 May to apply for support to pursue higher education within the country.

In a statement signed by Director-General Alex Kwaku Asafo-Agyei and issued on 20 April 2026, the Authority said the scheme targets Ghanaian students who have secured admission into accredited local tertiary institutions and are unable to fund their education without assistance. The Authority warned that late submissions will not be accepted under any circumstances.

All applications must be completed online through the official scholarship portal at www.apply.scholarships.gov.gh, where applicants are required to fill out the application form and upload supporting documents including their admission letter, academic certificates, a valid Ghana Card and proof of financial need such as a Social Welfare report, National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) card or utility bills.

Shortlisted candidates will subsequently be invited to sit an aptitude test and attend a selection interview before final awards are made. The Authority urged all applicants to ensure that every detail submitted is accurate and complete, stressing that inaccurate information will lead to disqualification.

Applications are free of charge. The Authority has previously cautioned the public that no individual or third party has been authorised to assist applicants for a fee, and any such offer should be treated as fraudulent.

Students or members of the public seeking clarification may contact the Authority