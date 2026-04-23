Moroccan Sahara: Austria Endorses Resolution 2797, Backing Genuine Autonomy Under Moroccan Sovereignty as the Most Realistic Solution

Austria expressed on Wednesday its support for United Nations Security Council Resolution 2797 (2025) affirming that “genuine autonomy under Moroccan sovereignty could constitute a most feasible solution.”

This position was set forth in a joint Communiqué adopted following today’s meeting in Vienna between Federal Minister for European and International Affairs of the Republic of Austria Beate Meinl-Reisinger and Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation, and Moroccan Expatriates Nasser Bourita, who is on a working visit to Austria.

In this joint Communiqué, Austria also welcomed the adoption of Security Council Resolution 2797, which fully supports the efforts of the UN Secretary General and his Personal Envoy to “facilitate and conduct negotiations, taking as a basis Morocco’s autonomy plan proposal, with a view to achieving a just, lasting, and mutually acceptable resolution” for the settlement of the regional dispute over the Moroccan Sahara.

In this context, Austria “welcomed Morocco’s willingness to explain what shape a genuine autonomy under Moroccan sovereignty would take,” according to the joint Communiqué.

Austria’s strengthened stance reinforces the growing consensus generated by the international momentum driven by His Majesty King Mohammed VI, in favor of the Moroccanness of the Sahara and in support of the Autonomy Initiative, culminating in the adoption by the UN Security Council of Resolution 2797 on October 31, 2025.