Ghana Revokes Adamus Resources Mining Leases Over Illegal Chinese Galamsey

The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, has directed the immediate revocation of three mining leases belonging to Adamus Resources Limited following an investigation that found the company had facilitated illegal mining, including the unlawful engagement of Chinese nationals in galamsey operations on its concessions.

The directive, announced in a ministry statement on Sunday, April 26, 2026, covers the Akango, Salman and Nkroful mining leases, and is based on an investigative report submitted by the Minerals Commission confirming multiple breaches of the Minerals and Mining Act, 2006 (Act 703) and related regulations.

The ministry stated that the revocation is without prejudice to any criminal charges that may be preferred against the company, its directors and management under the Minerals and Mining (Amendment) Act, 2019 (Act 995).

The Minerals Commission’s investigation established six categories of violation. Adamus Resources unlawfully sub-contracted mining operations without the mandatory ministerial consent required under section 14 of Act 703. Mining activities were conducted without approved operating plans or valid permits from the Chief Inspector of Mines, in breach of the Minerals and Mining (Health, Safety and Technical) Regulations, 2012. The company also failed to obtain the required approvals from the Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) under section 18 of Act 703.

Critically, the investigation found that foreign nationals, specifically Chinese citizens, were unlawfully engaged in mining activities constituting galamsey on the affected concessions, in direct contravention of section 99(5)(a) and (b) of Act 995. Mining operations were also found to have been conducted outside designated areas and far from approved mine infrastructure, and the activities resulted in significant environmental degradation, including land disturbance and damage to ecosystems, with risks to water bodies, public health and community livelihoods.

The minister concluded that the revocation was necessary and in the public interest, stating that mineral rights being used to facilitate illegal mining or where statutory requirements have been fundamentally violated warrant immediate action.

The ministry gave assurances that it would take steps to protect the jobs and livelihoods of lawful workers affected by the decision, with specific measures to be announced in due course.

The case adds a significant new chapter to a long-running controversy surrounding Adamus Resources, which has been at the centre of a protracted ownership dispute involving competing claims over the company’s majority shareholding, court-ordered interim management, and allegations of gold being shipped without judicial approval.