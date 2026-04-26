FC AshantiGold 04 Seal Ghana Premier League Promotion Under Karim Zito

FC AshantiGold 04 have secured promotion to the Ghana Premier League after a commanding 4-1 victory over Skyy FC in the Access Bank Division One League Zone II, with three matches still remaining in the season.

The Obuasi-based club have been one of the standout performers in their zone this campaign, combining consistent results with an attacking brand of football under coach Karim Zito. The emphatic win over Skyy FC settled the promotion question emphatically, leaving no room for doubt about their top-flight credentials.

The achievement carries broader significance for football in the Adansiman area, bringing Premier League football back to a community with deep roots in Ghanaian football.

However, it is important to note that while FC AshantiGold 04 carry the AshantiGold name and are based in Obuasi, they are a legally distinct entity from the former Ashanti Gold SC. The original club was suspended and demoted to Division Two by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) following a match-fixing scandal during the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League season. FC AshantiGold 04 is a rebranded version of Bekwai Heroes FC, which was established to compete in the 2025/26 Division One League season representing the Adansiman community. The GFA has confirmed that the club is a separate legal entity and carries none of the sanctions or liabilities attached to the former Ashanti Gold SC.

With promotion secured, attention now turns to squad-building ahead of the Premier League campaign. Zito and his technical team face the task of assembling a competitive group capable of competing at the highest level of Ghanaian club football when the new season begins.