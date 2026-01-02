Ghana Prepares to Exit IMF Programme With Dignity

President John Dramani Mahama has announced that Ghana is beginning the process of exiting the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme, emphasizing the country will do so with dignity rather than as a supplicant.

In his New Year message on January 1, 2026, the President stated that reforms over the past year have strengthened macroeconomic indicators enough to support a gradual withdrawal. He declared the nation is approaching this transition as partners with international institutions rather than dependent borrowers.

Ghana’s inflation has dropped significantly from 23 percent and above at the end of 2024, with government projections targeting single digit inflation slightly above 5 percent by the end of 2025. The President highlighted this sharp reduction as evidence of economic stabilization under his administration’s management.

The government has restored business confidence, resulting in significant increases in both domestic and foreign direct investment. President Mahama noted that Ghana has achieved relative currency stability and is on track to be ranked among the world’s best performing currencies in 2025.

Ghana entered the IMF programme in 2023 following escalating debt and inflation that undermined investor confidence. The three billion dollar Extended Credit Facility (ECF) arrangement was designed to restore macroeconomic stability and ensure debt sustainability after the cedi weakened, fiscal buffers eroded, and inflation surged.

The President emphasized that Ghana has successfully renegotiated its debt obligations on terms that protect national sovereignty while ensuring sustainability. This restructuring formed a critical component of the country’s economic recovery strategy over the past year.

Key sectors including construction, manufacturing, agriculture and services are recording significant growth, creating new opportunities for decent employment. The government has also begun rehabilitating more than 2,000 kilometers of roads nationwide and restored consistent electricity supply, according to the President.

President Mahama reflected on inheriting what he described as a nation in distress one year ago, with an economy facing high unemployment, crumbling infrastructure, eroded public trust and diminishing hope. He credited the resilient spirit of Ghanaians for the turnaround achieved through difficult but necessary reforms.

Looking ahead to 2026, the President outlined plans to accelerate digitalization in education, operationalize universal health coverage through the Free Primary Health Care Programme, transform agriculture into a commercial enterprise, and increase renewable energy to 30 percent of the national energy mix. He also pledged to intensify the fight against corruption with no exceptions.

The IMF programme, which sparked debate over economic sovereignty and the impact of external conditionalities, helped restore some stability to Ghana’s economy. The government now argues that improvements in inflation, currency stability, debt management and investor confidence create the foundation for a dignified exit from the arrangement.