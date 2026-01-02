Malm Maintains Unbeaten Record With Seventh Round Stoppage

Henry Malm, known as the baby assassin, remained undefeated after stopping Isaac Commey in the seventh round of their super welterweight contest at the Bukom Boxing Arena on January 1.

The Paris Olympic Games 2024 qualifier representative improved his perfect record to 11 wins with 10 knockouts. Malm dominated the fight from the opening bell, though Commey showed resilience after being dropped in the fifth round.

A devastating uppercut in round five sent Commey crashing to the canvas on his knees. The Chorkor fighter demonstrated his toughness by recovering and finishing the round, but the momentum had shifted decisively in Malm’s favor.

Rounds six and seven saw Commey absorb one sided punishment as Malm pressed his advantage. Another powerful uppercut in the seventh round sent Commey to the canvas again, prompting referee Neequaye to step in and wave off the contest. Commey’s record now stands at 10 wins, 3 losses, and 10 knockouts.

Following the victory, Malm issued a challenge to former International Boxing Federation (IBF) welterweight champion Joshua Clottey, known as The Grandmaster. The matchup is expected to be arranged soon.

In another title fight on the Bishop Boxing Promotions card, Haruna Mohammed of Wisdom Boxing captured the West African Boxing Union (WABU) cruiserweight championship. The fighter nicknamed Thunder knocked out Ashitey Larbie in round seven to claim the belt.

Mohammed, who previously lost the national title to Abdula Ahmed, credited trainer Dr. Ofori Asare for his preparation. The new champion has expressed interest in facing Jacob Dickson next.

Dave Bishop and his promotion team received praise for organizing another successful boxing event in Ghana’s historic boxing venue. The Best of Bukom 2 card showcased local talent and provided entertaining action for fans who packed the arena.