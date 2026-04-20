Ghana Pledges New Policies to Boost Beverage Industry at GBA Ceremony

The government has pledged a series of new policy measures to strengthen Ghana’s beverage sector, with the Trade, Agribusiness and Industry Minister Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare outlining the plans at the 10th edition of the Ghana Beverage Awards (GBA) in Accra.

Speaking on behalf of President John Dramani Mahama at the ceremony held under the theme “A Toast to Ten,” Ofosu-Adjare described the sector as a critical driver of employment and economic growth. “This industry plays a vital role in Ghana’s economic development, creating jobs and supporting livelihoods,” she said.

Central to the government’s agenda is a push to tighten linkages between local farmers and beverage producers. Ghana has rolled out the Feed the Industry Programme, which seeks to directly link agribusiness production to industrial demand, mobilising land, youth, and irrigation infrastructure to ensure a consistent supply of raw materials to factories. The minister said the initiative is designed to reduce reliance on imported inputs and improve supply chain resilience across the sector.

Ofosu-Adjare also announced that an upcoming agribusiness policy will provide a broader framework to accelerate growth through value addition, positioning Ghana’s beverage and food processing industries for expanded domestic and export market penetration.

The minister further disclosed plans to revive the Made-In-Ghana Fair, a national platform designed to promote locally produced goods and build consumer confidence in Ghanaian brands. “The fair will serve as an important tool for promoting local products and enhancing the image of Ghanaian brands, both locally and internationally,” she said. She called on producers to sharpen product quality and scale up their global market presence as international competition grows.

Industry leaders at the event echoed the call for transformation. Ernest Boateng, Chief Executive Officer of Global Media Alliance (GMA), which organises the awards, urged companies to embrace emerging technologies to sustain growth. “Artificial intelligence (AI) has the potential to revolutionize how we operate, from predicting customer needs to improving product quality and operational efficiency,” he said.

The GBA has grown over the past decade into a transformative platform, spotlighting the best of Ghana’s alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverage brands while recognising businesses and individuals contributing to industry growth. The beverage sector spans agriculture, manufacturing, retail, and hospitality, making it a key component of Ghana’s broader industrialisation agenda as policymakers seek to drive job creation and expand exports.