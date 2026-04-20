Cedi Dips Slightly Against Dollar on Monday, April 20

The Ghana cedi has recorded a marginal decline against the United States dollar at the start of the new trading week, according to the latest interbank exchange rate data published by the Bank of Ghana (BoG) on Monday, April 20.

The cedi was buying at GH¢11.0445 to the dollar and selling at GH¢11.0555, compared to Friday’s rates of GH¢11.0375 for buying and GH¢11.0485 for selling. The movement represents a depreciation of approximately 0.07 percent from Friday’s close, continuing the gradual softening observed over recent weeks.

Against the British pound, the cedi was buying at GH¢14.9730 and selling at GH¢14.9891 on Monday, compared with Friday’s buying rate of GH¢14.9293 and selling rate of GH¢14.9453.

The euro also moved modestly. The cedi was buying at GH¢13.0370 and selling at GH¢13.0499, against Friday’s buying rate of GH¢12.9944 and selling rate of GH¢13.0050.

The day-on-day shifts across all three major currency pairs reflect the cedi’s continuing gradual adjustment rather than any sharp or disorderly movement, consistent with the pattern seen through early April.

Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr Johnson Pandit Asiama, addressed public concerns about cedi movements at the 128th Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) press conference in Accra on January 28. “Don’t get worried if you see the cedi moving a little bit; it is normal. Speculative behaviour can move the cedi,” he said. He added that any such pressure was short-term in nature and would stabilise as the central bank’s announced reforms took effect.

The cedi emerged as Africa’s best-performing currency in 2025, appreciating by more than 40 percent against the dollar in its first annual appreciation in more than three decades. The central bank has since deployed a range of measures to consolidate those gains, including sustained foreign exchange (FX) market interventions and tighter oversight of offshore cedi-related transactions.