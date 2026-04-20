Ghana Moves to Help Undocumented Citizens Benefit from Spain’s Mass Regularisation

Ghana’s government has pledged direct support to undocumented Ghanaians in Spain to help them take advantage of a historic immigration regularisation programme that could benefit up to 500,000 migrants, following a high-level diplomatic engagement in Barcelona this week.

Vice President Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, who led a Ghanaian delegation to the fourth High-Level Meeting of the “In Defence of Democracy Initiative” in Barcelona on April 18, 2026, held a separate engagement with the Ghanaian community in Vic, Spain, on April 19. She commended Ghanaians in Spain for maintaining a positive national reputation and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to supporting the diaspora.

The practical dimension of that commitment was spelled out by Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa. After talks with his Spanish counterpart, José Manuel Albares Bueno, on the sidelines of the Barcelona summit, Ablakwa announced that Ghana would help facilitate access to official documents required under the amnesty, including support for applicants who need to demonstrate a clean criminal record from their country of origin. He revealed that a designated police officer will assist applicants in obtaining police clearance from the Ghana Police Service, a key requirement of the process.

Spain’s government finalised the regularisation measure on April 14, 2026, paving the way for an estimated 500,000 undocumented migrants to apply for legal residency. Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez described it as an act of justice and economic necessity, arguing that immigrants already living and working in Spain should do so under equal conditions and pay taxes.

Under the scheme, any foreign national who can prove five months of continuous residence in Spain before December 31, 2025, and has no serious criminal record, may apply between April and June 2026 for a one-year residence and work authorisation that can subsequently be renewed for four years. Applications in person opened on April 20, with online applications available from Thursday.

Once an application is submitted, any pending expulsion orders are suspended, and applicants receive temporary authorisation allowing them to work and access public healthcare while their cases are processed. The amnesty does not grant citizenship or permanent residency automatically.

Ablakwa also said that during the bilateral talks in Barcelona, Ghana and Spain agreed to strengthen cooperation on maritime security and to pursue formal labour mobility agreements. He described the discussions as constructive and said the policy offers an opportunity for migrants to regularise their status while supporting Spain’s economy.

The engagement also covered the welfare of Ghanaians in Spain more broadly, including the importance of valid and legally obtained travel documents. Ablakwa provided a separate update on investigations into the death of a Ghanaian student in Latvia under unclear circumstances, assuring the community that efforts are underway to ensure accountability.

The June 30, 2026, deadline means eligible Ghanaians have approximately ten weeks to gather documentation and submit applications.