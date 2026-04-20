EU and IOM Equip NADMO to Boost Ghana’s Migration Response Capacity

Ghana’s Interior Minister Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak has received 100 pieces of operational equipment for the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) at the 2026 First Quarter meeting of the National Coordination Mechanism on Migration (NCM) in Accra, in a handover that signals a deepening of the country’s partnership with European and international development bodies on migration governance.

The equipment, funded by the European Union (EU) and donated by the International Organization for Migration (IOM) under the ATUU project, the Ghana-European Safe and Prosperous People Mobility Programme, is intended to strengthen NADMO’s Emergency Operations Centres at the national level and in the Upper East and Upper West Regions. Items donated include 30 desktop computers, six laptops, three drones, printers, mobile phones, television sets and routers.

The minister described the NCM as the most outstanding national platform for coordinating migration policy in Ghana, commending six Technical Working Groups within the mechanism for driving progress on border security, migration data management, labour migration pathways and the reintegration of returned migrants. He said these efforts are central to achieving the 23 objectives of the United Nations Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration (GCM).

“Setting up the NCM shows government’s commitment to the GCM and to building a comprehensive migration governance structure for both internal and international migration,” Muntaka said.

Fatou Diallo Ndiaye, IOM Chief of Mission for Ghana, Togo and Benin, described the donation as a practical investment in Ghana’s capacity to prepare for and respond to displacement in a timely and coordinated manner, noting that the partnership had already produced concrete results, including Ghana’s National Cross-Border Humanitarian Crisis Response Plan, designed to guide action within the first 24 to 72 hours of emergencies.

EU Head of Delegation Rune Skinnebach said the handover represented a renewed commitment to a long-standing partnership. He noted that the EU had invested more than 40 million euros in Ghana to support institutions and communities, and disclosed that more than 34,000 asylum seekers fleeing conflict in Burkina Faso had crossed into Ghana, including many women and children, making coordinated humanitarian preparedness along the northern corridors more urgent.

NADMO Director-General Major (Retired) Dr Joseph Bikanyi Kuyon said the Emergency Operations Centres represent the nerve centre of the organisation’s work, and the new equipment would directly strengthen its ability to save lives and protect property during disasters.

The NCM was established on November 28, 2024, under Ghana’s National Migration Policy to promote coordinated implementation and reporting of migration-related initiatives.