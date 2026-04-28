Ghana Military Raises GH₵190 Million to Rebuild Ageing Burma Camp Housing

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has hosted a major fundraising luncheon to mobilise GH₵190 million toward the first phase of an ambitious redevelopment of Burma Camp, the country’s principal military headquarters in Teshie, as it seeks to end decades of housing hardship for service personnel.

The fundraising dinner, held at the Ghana Military Academy and Training Schools on April 25, brought together senior military leadership, government officials, and prominent private sector figures to rally support for what organisers described as a long overdue transformation of military accommodation.

The first phase of the Burma Camp Redevelopment Project will involve the construction of about 250 housing units comprising dormitory blocks and one, two, and three-bedroom apartments, at an estimated cost of GH₵190 million, with completion expected within 13 months. Groundbreaking is scheduled for July 3, 2026.

Chief of the Defence Staff, Lieutenant General William Agyapong, told attendees that most structures at Burma Camp date to the colonial era and have long ceased to meet modern standards of safety and dignity. He recalled the stark contrast between current conditions and what he witnessed as a child growing up at the El-Wak barracks more than five decades ago.

“Many of the structures there have become weak, outdated and unable to meet modern standards of safety, comfort and dignity,” he said. “The vision is clear: to build a modern, well-planned, multi-level residential community designed to provide dignified accommodation, improved living standards and long-term sustainability for our personnel.”

He explained that the housing gap had been widened by increased operational demands, including border protection, counter-terrorism readiness and international peacekeeping commitments, which drove significant growth in GAF manpower without a corresponding expansion in accommodation. He added that upon completion of all five phases, Burma Camp’s accommodation capacity will triple while utilising only a portion of the available land.

The Minister of Works, Housing and Water Resources, Kenneth Gilbert Adjei, speaking on behalf of Acting Minister of Defence Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, announced that government would support the initiative by funding 50 housing units and confirmed the launch of a broader plan to deliver 2,000 military housing units as part of a long-term target of 10,000 units for the armed forces.

Guest of honour Sir Samuel Esson Jonah, Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast, called on the private sector to treat the project as an investment rather than charity. “Supporting this project is not an act of charity. It is an act of investment,” he said, stressing that national security underpins economic growth, investor confidence and societal stability. He commended the establishment of a Board of Trustees to oversee the project and ensure accountability in fund management.

The Ghana Real Estate Developers Association (GREDA), represented by Kwahu Paramount Chief and GHS Housing Limited chief executive Daasebre Akuamoah Boateng III, pledged a one-unit facility to the project and affirmed the association’s full participation as a development partner. Other private sector donors included the Jospong Group of Companies, VIP Transport, Bank of Ghana, Imperial Homes, National Investment Bank, TT Brothers and Dzata Cement.