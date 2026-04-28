Dr. Dre and Reality Star Michelle Saniei Spark Malibu Dating Rumours

Hip-hop legend Dr. Dre and Bravo reality television personality Michelle Saniei have set social media ablaze after photographs surfaced showing the pair holding hands outside the upscale Nobu restaurant in Malibu on April 27, 2026.

The 61-year-old music mogul and the 37-year-old star of Bravo’s “The Valley” were spotted leaving the restaurant together, with images of them hand in hand circulating rapidly online. The photographs, first shared by celebrity gossip accounts Deuxmoi and Bravo and Cocktails, instantly triggered widespread speculation about the nature of their relationship.

Saniei, who is also a luxury real estate agent specialising in high-value properties, had her personal life unfold very publicly on “The Valley.” Her separation from co-star Jesse Lally, whom she married in 2018, became a central storyline of the show’s second season, with their divorce finalised in October 2025. The two share a daughter together. She subsequently dated Aaron Nosler before they parted ways in the summer of 2025.

Just 12 days before the Malibu sighting, Saniei told BravoTV.com that she was not seeing anyone. “I am not dating anybody, but I am open to it, whenever that time comes. I just have not met anybody special yet. Single, ready to mingle,” she said on April 15.

Dr. Dre, whose real name is Andre Young, has a widely documented romantic history, including his previous marriage to Nicole Young, which ended in a headline-making divorce.

Fan reactions on social media ranged from shock to amusement at the unexpected pairing. Neither Dr. Dre nor Saniei has publicly addressed the speculation, and representatives for both had not responded to requests for comment at the time of reporting.