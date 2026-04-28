West Africa’s Aviation Cost Crisis Goes Beyond Ghana, Expert Warns

Ghana’s high airfares have sparked public frustration and policy debate, but a closer examination of the regional picture suggests the problem is rooted in a structurally expensive West African aviation market that no single country can fix alone.

Dr Dominick Andoh, Managing Partner of AviationGhana, offers a frank reframing of the issue. “Essentially, West Africa, when it comes to aviation, is the most expensive region in Africa,” he said. His assessment aligns with longstanding warnings from the International Air Transport Association (IATA), which has repeatedly identified high taxes and charges across Africa as a major constraint on air travel growth, affordability and connectivity.

At the centre of the problem is a lack of regulatory coordination across West African states. Unlike regions where aviation pricing frameworks are partially harmonised, countries within the sub-region independently impose charges without a common standard. “There is no harmonised rule… everybody is charging what they like,” Dr Andoh said. The result is a system of layered taxation where passengers pay separate fees to both departure and destination countries, significantly inflating the cost of every ticket.

The burden of taxes and charges is substantial. “The tax is sometimes between 35 and 40 percent of the ticket,” Dr Andoh noted, pointing to cases where government-imposed fees rival the base fare itself. The problem compounds on short regional routes. “If Ghana charges so high and Nigeria charges so high, it means you are flying between two expensive destinations and all those costs will build up into the ticket price,” he said. In practical terms, a short-haul flight within West Africa can cost more than flying across multiple countries in Europe, where regulatory frameworks and charges are far more streamlined.

Operational costs add further pressure. Airlines flying into West Africa face high expenses tied to aviation fuel, landing charges, parking fees and navigation costs imposed by national aviation authorities. “If the cost of operation for the airline is very high, they will not absorb it. They will pass it on to the consumer,” Dr Andoh explained.

Contrary to widespread assumptions, airlines themselves are not the primary beneficiaries of high fares. IATA data consistently shows global airline net profit margins remain low, typically between 3 and 6 percent. Dr Andoh underscored this with a direct illustration. “Airline margins are very small… about 5 percent or 6 percent of your money,” he said, adding that profit per passenger on some routes is “equivalent to one Malta Guinness bottle.” He also noted that business class fares play a disproportionate role in airline economics. “The business class is what pays for the flight,” he said, indicating that premium passengers effectively subsidise the broader cabin.

Ghana’s position is further complicated by the absence of a national carrier. Countries with strong state-backed airlines, such as Ethiopian Airlines, have greater flexibility to manage fares and stimulate demand. Without one, Ghana remains largely subject to external pricing models. However, Dr Andoh cautions against directing frustration at airlines. “You can’t say the airlines are charging a lot. It’s the cost of operating into that country… the taxes, the landing fees, the parking fees,” he said.

Efforts at regional reform are underway but stalled. The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) agreed to reduce intra-regional airfares by about 25 percent as part of broader integration efforts. “They agreed that the prices in West Africa are so high, they need to bring it down… but the paperwork has not been completed,” Dr Andoh said.

At the national level, Ghana has introduced the Airport Infrastructure Development Charge (AIDC), which adds approximately $15 on West African routes, $30 on other African routes and $50 on intercontinental routes, on top of existing fees administered by the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) and the Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL).

Looking ahead, Dr Andoh points to fuel infrastructure and regulatory reform as the most impactful levers for change. “If we can find a way to store more aviation fuel when the price is right… We have some available locally to supply to airlines,” he said. He also flagged import duties on aircraft spare parts as a hidden cost driver. “If you import spare parts and your aircraft is broken down… you are paying duties on it,” he said, arguing that removing such duties could reduce operational costs and ultimately moderate ticket prices over time.