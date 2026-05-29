Ghana Horticulture Expo Returns to State House in June

The Forecourt of the State House in Accra will host the third edition of the Ghana Horticulture Expo from 11 to 13 June 2026, bringing together stakeholders across the agricultural value chain to chart a course for the country’s food security and export competitiveness.

The event is being organised by the Federation of Associations of Ghanaian Exporters (FAGE) in collaboration with the Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA) and the Ghana Export-Import Bank, under the theme “From Soil to Sovereignty: Building Ghana’s Agricultural Self-Reliance through Innovation.”

Participants will have the opportunity to explore exhibitions showcasing fresh fruits, vegetables, spices, herbs, processed goods, greenhouse technologies, irrigation systems, agritech solutions, packaging innovations, and export-ready commodities. Business-to-business meetings, market linkage sessions, and policy discussions will also feature across the three days.

FAGE President Davies Narh Korboe said the expo reflects an urgent national imperative, noting that Ghana possesses the land, climate, and human capital needed to feed itself while competing effectively on international markets.

“Agricultural self-reliance is not merely an economic ambition; it is a national responsibility,” Korboe said.

Organisers say the 2026 edition aims to deepen conversations around food security, export competitiveness and sustainable agricultural transformation at a time when global food systems continue to face mounting pressure from climate change, supply chain disruptions and rising production costs.

The expo is also being positioned as a platform for young entrepreneurs and agribusiness players, with organisers calling for greater youth participation in unlocking the horticultural sector’s untapped potential.

Despite Ghana’s vast agricultural potential, stakeholders believe significant opportunities within the horticultural sector remain underutilised, particularly in value addition, export readiness and agritech development.