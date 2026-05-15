Ghana Halves Diesel Subsidy as Pump Prices Spike

The government has renewed its fuel price intervention for a second round but with a significantly reduced subsidy, absorbing GHS 1.07 per litre on diesel starting May 16, 2026, even as the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) announces its sharpest price floor increases of the month.

The Ministry of Energy and Green Transition confirmed the new measure following a cabinet meeting chaired by President John Dramani Mahama. The intervention covers two pricing windows and remains subject to review. It replaces a prior arrangement that ran from April 16 to May 15, under which the state absorbed GHS 2.00 per litre on diesel and GHS 0.36 per litre on petrol. The new relief applies to diesel only, with petrol no longer receiving direct support.

The timing compounds the challenge for consumers. The NPA has set significantly higher price floors for the second pricing window of May 2026. Diesel has climbed to GHC 15.81 per litre, up from GHC 14.30 in the first window. Petrol has risen to GHC 14.60 per litre from GHC 13.25. Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) has moved up to GHC 13.16 per kilogram from GHC 13.02.

The arithmetic tells the real story for motorists. Under the April arrangement, the GHS 2.00 absorption on a GHC 14.30 diesel floor placed the effective starting point for consumers close to GHC 12.30 per litre. Under the new arrangement, the GHS 1.07 absorption on a GHC 15.81 floor puts the effective starting point near GHC 14.74. That represents a net increase of roughly GHC 2.44 per litre from the subsidized price consumers experienced over the past month, even with the relief continuing.

The reduction in state support comes as global crude prices remain elevated, driven by geopolitical tensions that pushed Brent crude above $100 per barrel in recent weeks from a 2026 budget assumption of approximately $76. The government’s April intervention was projected to cost the state approximately GHS 200 million for the initial window, though analysts from Databank and independent commentators noted that Ghana was also receiving upstream windfall crude revenue from the same global price surge.

Richmond Rockson, Spokesperson and Head of Communication for the Ministry of Energy and Green Transition, said the decision was aimed at ensuring the sustainable distribution of petroleum products while providing ongoing consumer relief. The framing of sustainability is significant: it suggests the government is calibrating how long and at what level it can maintain direct absorption before fiscal pressure forces a full exit.

The previous intervention drew pointed commentary from economists and policy analysts, with the B&FT and others noting that the mechanism, while welcome, operated more like a subsidy than a structural price fix, leaving underlying petroleum levies and margins intact. Those concerns now intensify with the scaled-back support entering a window of higher base prices. Transport operators and businesses, which had warned of fare and cost adjustments during the April price surge, will be watching closely to see whether the reduced cushion is sufficient to keep pressure off freight and commuter costs in the weeks ahead.

Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) are permitted to add competitive margins above the NPA price floors, meaning actual pump prices may vary across service stations beyond the figures announced.