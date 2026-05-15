Otumfuo Calls for Ghana’s Decade of Business

Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has called on Ghana to abandon political rhetoric as its dominant national language and replace it with enterprise, declaring that the next decade must be devoted entirely to building a productive, ethical and resilient economy.

Speaking Friday at the Ghana Business Leaders Conclave held at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), Otumfuo drew a direct line between the country’s nearly 70 years of independence and what he described as a pattern of unfulfilled promises, warning that good governance alone could not rescue a nation that had not built the business foundations to support its people.

“Ghana must now become a nation of builders,” he declared.

The conclave, held under the theme “Leading with Integrity, Negotiation, Mediation and Ethical Governance for Business Sustainability,” marks a flagship event in UPSA’s Diamond Jubilee celebrations. Otumfuo is a distinguished alumnus of the institution and was central to the establishment of the Otumfuo Centre for Traditional Leadership, which co-organised the event.

His address carried a weight that went beyond ceremony. The Asantehene spoke directly to what he called the recurring disappointment of leadership cycles in Ghana, where public hope at the beginning of each administration steadily erodes into disillusionment. He argued that trust in institutions had become too fragile to sustain meaningful national development, and that the solution was not simply better politicians but a fundamental reorientation of national purpose toward production and value creation.

He challenged Ghanaians to move beyond the independence narrative as a source of pride and instead interrogate what it had produced in the daily lives of ordinary citizens. The question he posed was whether the promise of independence had genuinely translated into prosperity in every home, opportunity for every child and dignity for every citizen.

His prescription was pointed and specific. He cited the United States, China, India, Singapore and Vietnam as countries that had achieved prosperity not through political superiority but through deliberate investment in enterprise, technology and innovation. For Ghana, he argued, the lesson was clear: economic transformation does not follow from elections or slogans but from the discipline of building businesses and creating value.

He called for a shift on four fronts, from political rhetoric to building business, from slogans to production, from lamentation to enterprise, and from dependency to value creation.

The Asantehene also drew a distinction between democracy as a system of governance and trust as the foundation of a functioning society, arguing that while elections change governments, only sustained institutional credibility keeps societies intact and moving forward.

The conclave carries additional significance as part of UPSA’s 60th anniversary programme. The Vice Chancellor, Professor John Kwaku Mensah Mawutor, has positioned the event as a contribution to national conversations on sustainability, succession planning and responsible leadership within the business community. Otumfuo praised the initiative as carrying the potential to mark a genuine turning point in Ghana’s national orientation.