Ghana Fuel Prices Surge Above GHS14 at Pumps

Fuel prices at Ghanaian pumps have begun rising under the new May 16 pricing window, with Super petrol surpassing GHS14 per litre at several oil marketing companies (OMCs) as projected increases take hold.

StarOil was among the first to implement revised prices, effective 8:00 AM on Saturday. The company raised Super petrol from GHS13.25 to GHS14.60 per litre, pushed diesel from GHS15.55 to GHS15.81, and set Research Octane Number (RON) 95 at GHS15.49.

The adjustments reflect projections issued by the Chamber of Oil Marketing Companies, which forecast petrol increases of between 5.29 percent and 7.30 percent, diesel rising by as much as 7.30 percent, and Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) climbing by approximately 3 percent. At the upper end of those projections, petrol could reach GHS15.42 per litre, diesel GHS17.83, and LPG GHS17.10 per kilogramme.

A price check by The High Street Journal on May 15 recorded StarOil selling Super at GHS13.25 and diesel at GHS15.55, meaning the first overnight adjustment alone pushed petrol up by GHS1.35 per litre.

Comparisons with the previous pricing window show a mixed but broadly upward trend across major players. Shell sold petrol at GHS14.36 and diesel at GHS16.64, while TotalEnergies priced petrol at GHS14.13 and diesel at GHS18.50. Goil sold petrol at GHS13.25 and diesel at GHS15.66, with several other OMCs posting petrol prices largely between GHS13 and GHS14.

The early pump movements suggest the full scale of projected increases has not yet materialised, with broader adjustments expected as more OMCs update prices under the current National Petroleum Authority (NPA) approved window.

Higher international petroleum product costs, cedi depreciation and rising refined product prices continue to shape retail fuel pricing, even as government maintains a partial diesel relief measure.