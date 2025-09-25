Ghana Forms E-Commerce Committee to Boost Digital Trade

Ghana has established a 26-member National E-Commerce Steering Committee to accelerate the country’s digital economy transformation and capitalize on emerging opportunities in the rapidly expanding African digital trade sector.

Deputy Minister for Trade, Agribusiness and Industry, Sampson Ahi, inaugurated the committee as part of Ghana’s broader strategy to strengthen its position in continental commerce under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). The initiative represents what Ahi described as “a coordinated national effort to make e-commerce work for all Ghanaians.”

The committee’s establishment follows the recent validation of Ghana’s first National E-Commerce Strategy, developed in collaboration with the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD). This strategic framework aims to position Ghana as a competitive player in Africa’s digital economy, which is experiencing unprecedented growth across the continent.

Ahi emphasized the collaborative approach required for success, stating that no single entity can accomplish the mission alone. He highlighted that Ghana’s greatest strength would lie in collective action rather than individual expertise, as the country works to break down silos and build bridges between various stakeholders in the digital ecosystem.

The committee is tasked with providing leadership, coordination, strategic advice, and advocacy to align Ghana’s e-commerce agenda with national development goals and international standards. This mandate includes tackling significant barriers that have slowed adoption, including fragmented payment systems, inefficient cross-border trade processes, and last-mile delivery challenges.

Noah Tumfo, Chief Director of the Trade Ministry and chair of the committee, pledged effective coordination to ensure Ghana maintains competitiveness in the evolving digital landscape. The committee will work diligently to position the country as a formidable player in the digital economy, particularly as the AfCFTA Protocol on Digital Trade aims to foster a unified African digital market.

The timing of this initiative aligns with broader continental developments. Ghana ranks 15th out of 47 African countries for ICT use in the 2024 ICT Development Index, indicating strong potential for digital growth. The country has achieved near-universal broadband coverage through partnerships between private operators and government, though challenges remain in affordability and reliability.

Government officials expect the committee to enable transformative outcomes, including enabling rural artisans to access international markets. This vision aligns with the broader African integration agenda, as comprehensive reforms are being designed to reduce trade costs and enhance market accessibility across Africa.

The establishment of the steering committee represents a formalization of Ghana’s digital trade ambitions, with policymakers viewing e-commerce as crucial for boosting exports, creating employment opportunities, and expanding market access. The initiative positions Ghana to leverage opportunities within the AfCFTA framework, which is designed to boost intra-African trade and drive economic growth across the continent.

The committee’s work will be particularly significant as Ghana seeks to address systemic challenges that have historically limited e-commerce growth. By focusing on payment system integration, cross-border trade efficiency, and delivery infrastructure, the initiative aims to create an enabling environment for digital businesses to thrive.

As African countries increasingly recognize digital trade as a catalyst for economic development, Ghana’s proactive approach through this steering committee positions the nation to capture emerging opportunities. The initiative demonstrates the government’s commitment to leveraging technology for inclusive economic growth while ensuring compliance with international standards and best practices.

The success of this committee could serve as a model for other African nations seeking to strengthen their digital economies. With proper coordination and stakeholder engagement, the initiative has the potential to significantly impact Ghana’s economic trajectory and its role within the broader African digital marketplace.