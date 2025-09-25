Morocco Launches Digital Hub at UN Assembly

Morocco has officially unveiled the Morocco Digital Hub for Sustainable Development (D4SD) during a high-level side event at the 80th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York this week, establishing itself as a pioneering Arab-African center of excellence in artificial intelligence and data science.

The initiative represents a strategic partnership between Morocco and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), along with several industry stakeholders. The United Nations Development Programme and the Ministry of Digital Transition and Administration Reform in Morocco signed an agreement to strengthen cooperation to promote inclusive digital transformation in the Arab States and African regions.

The D4SD Hub directly supports Morocco’s ambitious Digital Morocco 2030 strategy, which aims to position the kingdom as a regional technology powerhouse. The strategy mobilizes 1.1 billion dirhams between 2024 and 2026, with the executive aiming to train 100,000 young people annually in the digital field and employ 240,000 people in the national digital sector.

Morocco’s digital governance credentials have shown remarkable improvement on the international stage. The country ranks 90th worldwide and 4th in Africa in the 2024 UN E-Government Development Index, with a score of 0.6841 out of 1, above both the African and global averages. This represents a significant leap from its previous ranking of 140th position in 2008.

The digital hub is designed to serve as a regional platform that will promote collaboration, innovation, and knowledge-sharing in artificial intelligence and data science across Africa and the Arab world. The program aims to position Morocco as a digital hub between Africa and the Arab world, modernize administration, boost the digital economy, and promote inclusive sustainable development.

The timing of the launch aligns with global efforts to accelerate the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) through digital innovation. Over the past two decades, the Arab region has witnessed a remarkable surge in its online population, with the number of Internet users reaching 327 million users, marking significant growth from 28.8 percent in 2012 to 70.3 percent in 2022.

The hub is expected to play a central role in equipping governments, businesses, and research institutions with digital tools to address development challenges across the region. The memorandum of understanding marks a significant milestone in Morocco’s digital transition strategy, positioning the country as a regional leader in inclusive, secure, and rights-based digital transformation.

Morocco’s Digital Morocco 2030 strategy sets ambitious targets for the kingdom’s technological future. The plan aims to add $10.36 billion to national output by 2030, generate 240,000 digital sector jobs, improve Morocco’s position in the UN Online Services Index from 100th place to the top 50, and launch 3,000 startups, aiming to produce 1-2 unicorns and reach $4.15 billion in digital exports.

The launch positions Morocco as a leader in building digital solutions that balance economic growth with sustainability and inclusivity. The initiative reinforces the kingdom’s ambition to become a technology-driven hub for the region while contributing to broader continental development objectives.

The D4SD Hub represents more than just technological advancement; it embodies Morocco’s vision of leveraging digital innovation to drive sustainable development across Africa and the Arab world. As governments worldwide seek to harness technology for development goals, Morocco’s approach offers a model for regional cooperation and digital leadership.

The successful launch at UNGA80 demonstrates Morocco’s commitment to multilateral partnerships and its growing influence in global digital governance discussions. The initiative is expected to attract international attention and potentially inspire similar regional digital cooperation frameworks across other developing regions.