Ghana Fixed Income Market Turnover Hits GH¢1.78 Billion

Trading on the Ghana Fixed Income Market (GFIM) reached GH¢1.78 billion across 398 deals on Friday, with Treasury bills accounting for the bulk of activity.

Treasury bills dominated the session, recording GH¢1.098 billion from 345 trades. Repurchase, or sell and buy back, transactions in Government of Ghana (GoG) notes and bonds followed with GH¢659.9 million across 44 deals, while bonds issued under the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP) traded GH¢24.9 million over six deals.

Activity was lighter elsewhere on the market. New GoG notes and bonds saw just two trades worth GH¢78,501, a single corporate bond deal was valued at GH¢150,000, and there were no trades in old GoG notes and bonds.

The most actively traded bill was the instrument maturing on August 10, 2026, which changed hands in GH¢339.2 million worth of trades across 17 deals at a yield of 5.48 percent and a closing price of 98.91.

Among bonds, the largest DDEP trade involved the February 2030 paper carrying an 8.80 percent coupon, with GH¢22.6 million traded at a yield of 13.30 percent and a price of 87.08. The biggest repurchase deal was in the February 2032 bond, which moved GH¢374.6 million at a yield of 13.79 percent. The day’s only corporate bond, maturing in August 2028, closed at a price of 102.94.