Ghana Eyes Day-Old Chick Exports as West Africa Demand Grows

Ghana’s poultry sector is beginning to attract attention as a potential regional supplier of day-old chicks, as growing demand from neighbouring countries creates an export opportunity that industry stakeholders say could complement the government’s drive to rebuild domestic production.

Countries including Togo, Côte d’Ivoire, and Burkina Faso are increasingly seeking reliable regional sources of quality chicks to expand their own poultry industries. Ghana’s geographic position, relatively developed hatchery infrastructure compared to some neighbours, and the ECOWAS (Economic Community of West African States) free movement of goods framework make it a plausible candidate to meet part of that demand.

The timing is significant. The government’s Nkoko Nketenkete initiative is channelling day-old chicks, feed, and technical support to tens of thousands of households across the country, with the stated ambition of making Ghana self-sufficient in poultry within a few years. If domestic production scales up meaningfully, exportable surplus could follow.

Day-old chick exports are viewed as particularly attractive because of the short production cycle and strong demand. But the trade is logistically demanding. Operators say live chicks must be delivered within 24 to 48 hours of hatching in ventilated, temperature-controlled conditions, making proximity to destination markets a real advantage. Ghana’s northern and eastern borders sit within accessible transport range of several importing markets.

Exporters must also clear a strict regulatory process, obtaining veterinary health certificates, vaccination records, and export permits through the Veterinary Services Directorate (VSD) under the Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MoFA). Importing countries apply their own requirements, including import permits and quarantine procedures.

Stakeholders acknowledge that practical obstacles persist. Border delays, inspection bottlenecks, and informal charges continue to disrupt cross-border trade despite ECOWAS protocols. Access to reliable transport and cold-chain alternatives also remains a constraint, though chicks require warmth rather than refrigeration.

The more fundamental question is whether Ghana has the capacity to supply export volumes at all. Ghana would need to produce approximately 1.35 million day-old chicks weekly just to meet its own domestic production targets, and existing hatcheries are struggling with outdated machinery and limited capacity. High feed costs, limited financing, inconsistent power supply, and low biosecurity standards at some facilities are cited as barriers to the sector reaching the scale required to serve both home and export markets simultaneously.

Analysts say targeted investment in hatchery modernisation, feed production, and stronger regional trade coordination would be prerequisites for Ghana to credibly position itself as a hub for day-old chick exports. The opportunity exists, but capitalising on it requires resolving structural constraints that have held the sector back for years.