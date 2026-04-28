A Rocha Ghana Says Galamsey Fight Is Failing Due to Poor Enforcement

The Deputy Director of A Rocha Ghana, Daryl Bosu, has delivered a comprehensive indictment of Ghana’s anti-illegal mining efforts, arguing that the fight is not just poorly coordinated but structurally failing to produce results on the ground.

Speaking on JoyNews’ Newsfile on Saturday 25 April 2026, Bosu said months of field monitoring by his team across major mining regions paint a consistent picture of worsening conditions despite government interventions. He said key environmental indicators remain alarming, with forest reserves under continued pressure and river quality deteriorating visibly.

Bosu criticised the government’s handling of the Minerals and Mining (Amendment) Act 2019, known as Act 995, saying it contains provisions that could be powerful tools against illegal mining but are not being used. He specifically called out the watering down of provisions requiring foreigners involved in illegal mining to face prosecution in Ghana before being deported, as well as the failure to pursue those who facilitate galamsey through logistics, equipment supply, and finance.

He also questioned the effectiveness of the Blue Water Guards initiative, which was launched to provide round-the-clock monitoring and protection of rivers affected by illegal mining. Bosu said there is little visible improvement in the protection of water bodies since the initiative’s rollout, adding that the resources committed to it could have been better used to strengthen the police, the Forestry Commission, and the Minerals Commission.

On coordination, Bosu was equally critical, dismissing government claims of a well-organised enforcement response. He said that while efforts may appear structured on paper, the strategy and outcomes on the ground show significant failure, with local security structures waiting for directives from Accra rather than acting at the district and regional level.

He added that community reporting has long identified illegal mining activity, but that responses have routinely failed to materialise. Bosu said mining operations continue openly in several parts of the country, sometimes in proximity to security installations, without intervention.

He cited data from medical reports, including findings from the Ghana Paediatric Society, as reinforcing the seriousness of the impact on communities, and called for a return to strict enforcement of existing laws rather than the introduction of new initiatives that have not demonstrated their effectiveness.