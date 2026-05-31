Ghana Embassy Joins Doha Church Diversity Celebration

Worshippers from across Africa and beyond gathered in Doha this week as Ebenezer Inter-Denominational Church marked its annual International Day, celebrating cultural diversity and Christian unity in Qatar.

Held at Antioch Hall in Doha’s Anglican Centre, the event drew church members, diplomats, community leaders and guests of several nationalities under the theme “Beauty in Diversity.” Participants wore traditional attire from their home countries, filling the hall with music, colour and worship and underlining the growing role of diaspora faith communities in building social cohesion across borders.

Representatives from Ghana, Kenya, Uganda, South Africa and Nigeria staged cultural performances of music, dance and storytelling that earned warm applause from the congregation. One church minister told attendees that worshippers remained “one body in Christ” despite their different nations, traditions and languages.

The Ghana Embassy in Qatar sent a delegation to the celebration. Ghana’s Ambassador to Qatar, Mohammed Nurudeen Ismaila, was represented by Head of Chancery Sarah Opokua Asare, Consular Officer Frank Kyei Owusu and Diaspora Affairs Officer Pearl Kekeli Alipui. In a keynote on the ambassador’s behalf, the delegation pointed to Qatar’s multicultural society and Ghana’s tradition of peaceful coexistence as examples of how diversity can strengthen communities rather than divide them.

The gathering also attracted leaders from across Doha, among them executives of the Nigerians in Diaspora Organisation (NiDO) and representatives of the Turkish, South African and Ugandan communities, alongside officials from schools serving expatriate families. Throughout the day, worship sessions ran alongside cultural presentations and fellowship activities meant to deepen ties among the communities present.

Organisers said the celebration sought to present cultural differences as gifts that enrich communities rather than barriers that separate them. Church leaders added that faith can bridge nationality, language and culture at a time when many societies wrestle with division and identity tensions.

Founded as a multicultural fellowship, Ebenezer Inter-Denominational Church serves worshippers of various nationalities and denominations, promoting unity, fellowship and Christian service among diaspora communities in the Gulf state.